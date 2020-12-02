Troopers: Man, 54, killed in Marion County crash

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
An Oakland man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Marion County, troopers said.
The crash happened at about 4:35 p.m. as Craig M. Kuester, 54, drove a 2005 Honda TF6 west on Arkansas 202 near Marion County 133, according to a preliminary report by state police. The vehicle left the road to the right and came to a final stop facing north in a ditch, police said.
Kuester died as a result of the crash, according to authorities. No other injuries were listed in the report.
Troopers described conditions as clear at the time of the wreck.
At least 574 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.
