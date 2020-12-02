BASKETBALL

UALR men's schedule altered

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's team saw its final two games in Louisville, Ky., altered Tuesday after Prairie View A&M withdrew from the event.

The Trojans will face Winthrop at 3 p.m. Central on Thursday, then will face Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. Central on Friday. UALR then will host the University of Central Arkansas for its home opener Sunday at 2 p.m.

GAC releases preseason polls

The Southern Arkansas University men and the Harding University women were picked to win the Eastern Division of the Great American Conference, according to preseason polls released Tuesday.

Last month, the conference announced its regular season would consist of a 20-game division schedule. As such, the league's head coaches ranked only their division opponents.

The SAU men received four first-place votes and finished with 24 points to top the preseason poll, followed by Henderson State (2 first place-votes, 22 points), Arkansas Tech University (14 points), the University of Arkansas at Monticello (14 points), Ouachita Baptist University (11 points) and Harding (five points).

The Harding women also received four first-place votes and finished with 24 points. They were followed by Arkansas Tech (2 first-place votes, 22 points), Henderson State (15 points), Southern Arkansas (15 points), Arkansas-Monticello (seven points) and Ouachita Baptist (seven points).

Southeastern Oklahoma State's men's and women's teams were picked by league coaches to win the conference's Western Division.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

State championship tickets on sale

Tickets for Saturday's Class 7A and 6A state championship games at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock are on sale at aractivities.org/tickets.

Admission is $7 and tickets are only available online, the Arkansas Activities Association said. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

AAA passes will be accepted until capacity -- which is 18,000 (of 54,120) because of covid-19 restrictions -- is reached.

The Class 7A state championship game (North Little Rock-Bryant) is at 12:10 p.m., and the Class 6A state championship game (Lake Hamilton-Greenwood) is at 6:40 p.m.

Masks and social distancing are required at this year's games.

-- Jeremy Muck

Farmington coach retiring

Mike Adams, the longtime Farmington football coach who posted more than 200 career wins, has announced his retirement after 42 years as a high school football coach.

Adams told his team Tuesday afternoon that the 2020 season would be his last after leading the Cardinals to the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs this season and a 5-7 record.

Adams began his head coaching career in 1979 in Charleston as an assistant coach and was elevated to head coach of the Tigers in 1983, leading the program to multiple playoff berths over the next eight seasons. He moved to Fayetteville as an assistant, then took over as the head coach of the Bulldogs in 1996, leading the program for seven seasons before taking the job at Farmington in 2002.

He directed the Farmington program for 18 seasons, leading the Cardinals to the playoffs 12 times. Adams saw the program explode in growth, rising to Class 5A and adding new state-of-the-art facilities like the new Cardinals Stadium and indoor facility at the new high school campus.

-- Chip Souza