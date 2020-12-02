Super Quiz: Scales

This scale is based on 0 degrees for the freezing point of water.
The Richter scale measures the strength of these phenomena.
This scale of wind force ranges from 0 to 12.
On this scale, 373.16 is the boiling point of water.
What scale is measured in values from 0 to 14 with 7 being neutral?
Talc rates as the softest and easiest to scratch on this scale.
This is a 12-note scale including all the semitones of the octave.
The Hamilton-Norwood scale is used to classify the stages of what male problem?
This scale of earthquake intensity ranges from I to XII.
ANSWERS:
Celsius scale (centigrade scale)
Earthquakes
Beaufort scale
Kelvin scale
The pH scale
Mohs scale (of mineral hardness)
Chromatic scale
Pattern baldness
Mercalli scale
