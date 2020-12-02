Super Quiz: Scales

This scale is based on 0 degrees for the freezing point of water.

The Richter scale measures the strength of these phenomena.

This scale of wind force ranges from 0 to 12.

On this scale, 373.16 is the boiling point of water.

What scale is measured in values from 0 to 14 with 7 being neutral?

Talc rates as the softest and easiest to scratch on this scale.

This is a 12-note scale including all the semitones of the octave.

The Hamilton-Norwood scale is used to classify the stages of what male problem?