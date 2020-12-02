UAPB off to Chicago on opener road trip

Stop four of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team's season-opening road trip takes the Golden Lions to the Chicago area as UAPB will face Northwestern today at 8 p.m.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. UAPB will be the season-opening game for its opponent for the third time this season (Marquette, Iowa State).

On Sunday, the Golden Lions played their most consistent game of the season, leading all of the first half and into the second half before falling to Iowa State 80-65.

Markedric Bell (15 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks) and Dequan Morris (14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals) each posted double-doubles. It was the third career double-double for Bell, and the first for Morris.

Shaun Doss Jr. scored 15 points along with three rebounds and three assists, and has led or tied for the team lead in scoring in all three games this season. Doss is second in the SWAC in scoring at 19.3 points per game and is averaging 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Morris is tied for second on the team with Bell and Joshuwan Johnson in scoring (8.7) and is eighth in the SWAC in rebounding (6.3 rpg).

Northwestern went 8-23 last season, 3-17 in the Big Ten Conference. The Wildcats return 11 lettermen and four starters from last season.

Details: Duane Lewis, UAPB senior associate AD/strategic communications, at (870) 575-7949, #UAPBLionsAreComing or uapblionsroar.com.