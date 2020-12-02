UNDER THE RADAR: Bryant’s Hayden Schrader

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bryant’s Hayden Schrader.

Class: 2021

Position: TE/WR

Size: 6-2, 215 pounds

Stats: As a senior, has 68 catches for 1,424 yards and 20 touchdowns. In his high school career, he has 125 receptions for 2,252 yards and 29 touchdowns. Schrader holds the school record for single-season receiving yards, single-season touchdowns, single-game yardage, career yardage and career touchdowns.

Coach Buck James:

“He shouldn’t be under the radar because it’s ridiculous. He’s been doing this since he was a sophomore. I don’t know why he’s not being recruited more than he is. He has unbelievable body control. They double and triple cover him, they’ve capped him, they’ve done everything they can do and he still continues making plays.”

Long-time high school reporter Robert Yates' comparison:

“Robert Yates told me the other night Hayden is a white version of Treylon Burks. He said he’s every bit as good as Treylon Burks. Maybe not quite as fast but nobody catches him.”

Schrader had 10 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a win over North Little Rock in October, and 10 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown vs. North Little Rock as a junior.

Faces NLR for Class 7A state title on Saturday:

“I think maybe something (offers) will happen for him hopefully, especially if he has a good game Saturday in front of a lot of people. I think that would help. He’s lit them up the last three times we’ve played them so hopefully it will be the same kind of thing for him again.”