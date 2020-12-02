Urban Outfitters to open first Arkansas location in west Little Rock

West Little Rock’s Promenade at Chenal is shown in this file photo. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Urban Outfitters will open its first location in Arkansas in west Little Rock in summer 2021.

The location will open in The Promenade at Chenal. The store sells women’s and men’s fashion apparel and footwear, beauty and wellness products, accessories, activewear, houseware and music.

“Urban Outfitters is an iconic retail brand and we are thrilled to have them make an investment in Arkansas, the city of Little Rock and The Promenade at Chenal,” said Chris Moses, CEO of Newark Moses Tucker Partners, the leasing agent and property management firm for The Promenade at Chenal.

“It once again re-validates that The Promenade at Chenal is the premier destination retail center for shoppers throughout Central Arkansas,” said Chris Monroe, director of Newark Moses Tucker Partners.

The Promenade at Chenal is located at 17711 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock.