The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 2, 2020

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-241. Clyde E. Wallace v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Gladwin and Harrison, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-19-479. Robert Eugene Dyas v. State of Arkansas, from Grant County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-140. Courtland Faulkner v. Daniel McCain, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Harrison, J., agree.

JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-224. Cory Gibson, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

CV-19-894. Darin French v. Kenneth Hoelzeman, from Conway County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Abramson, Gladwin, Hixson, and Brown, JJ., agree. Klappenbach, Switzer, Whiteaker, and Vaught, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-19-51. James D. Cribbs v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

cv-18-620. Joseph Lucas, an Individual; Glen Lucas, an Individual; Robert Lucas, an Individual; Barbara Johnson, an Individual; Thomas Lucas, an Individual; and David Abbott, an Individual v. Washington County; Pamela Vitko, as Personal Representative and on Behalf of the Laura Lee Broderick Estate; Cecily Lennard Lucas, as Personal Representative and on Behalf of the John P. Lucas Estate; and Victoria Gilbertie, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded with instructions; motion to dismiss the appeal is denied. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-19-940. John Dillon Brooks v. Kristi A. Brooks (now Massey), from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-20-161. William H. Milner III v. State of Arkansas, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-20-244. Nicky Neely v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-166. Haley Lewis v. Arkansas Department of Human Services, Division of Medical Services Office of Long Term Care, from Bradley County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.