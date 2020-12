Arkansas football commitments' weekly, season stats

Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers (15) looks to avoid Searcy defensive back Wesley Jackson (50) during Friday night's game at War Memorial stadium in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1114searcyparkview Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

A statistical look at how Arkansas’ 2021 football commitments are faring:

POS, NAME, HEIGHT, WEIGHT, 40-YARD DASH, SCHOOL, FRIDAY GAME, FOR SEASON

LB MARCO AVANT 6-2.5, 212, 4.69, Jonesboro (Season complete)

98 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 FF; 6-58 rushing, TD

OL COLE CARSON 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest (Season complete)

Graded 90%, 6 pancake blocks, 11 knockdowns, 2 cut blocks; 48 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 recovered fumble

QB LUCAS COLEY 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian (Season complete)

55-99-980 passing, 11 TD; 54-381 rushing, 9 TD

RB AJ GREEN 5-11, 180, 4.39, Tulsa Union (Season complete)

156-1227 rushing, 14 TD; 10-161 receiving, 2 TD; 1-27 KOR

S JAYDEN JOHNSON 6-2, 205, Cedartown, Ga. vs. North Oconee

17 tackles, 3 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble; 1-10-11 passing; 48-347 rushing, 5 TD; 17-336 receiving, 3 TD; 7-128 KOR, 2-12 PR

S JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN 6-0, 203, 4.56, Kansas City Lincoln College Prep (Season complete)

91 tackles, 17 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 INT, including 25-yard return for TD, 1 RF; 35-441 rushing, 7 TD; 7-111 receiving, TD

RB JAVION HUNT 6-0, 204, 4.41, Oklahoma City Carl Albert vs. Collinsville

96-773 rushing, 11 TDs; 3-67 receiving; 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 recovered fumble return for TD

WR KETRON JACKSON 6-2, 185, 4.40, Royse City, Texas (Open)

39-765 receiving, 10 TD; 1-1 rushing; 4 pancake blocks; 2-121 KOR, TD; 2 tackles, 2 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FF

K CAMERON LITTLE 6-2, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore (Season complete)

6-8 FGs, long of 49, 23-23 PATs, 49 punts for 42.6 average, 33-37 touchbacks, 2-2 onside kicks; 3-3-56 passing

CB CHASE LOWERY 6-0, 183, 4.5, Frisco, Texas (Open)

9-92 rushing, TD; 10-272 receiving, TD; 23 tackles, 1 PBU, 4 INT and 1 returned for TD, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble; 7-154 KOR, 9-55 PR

OL DEVON MANUEL 6-8, 305, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene (Season complete)

No stats

TE ERIN OUTLEY 6-4, 256, Little Rock Parkview (Season complete)

2-90 receiving, TD

CB KEUAN PARKER 5-11, 170, 4.4, Tulsa Washington (Season complete)

30 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT, 3 PBU

LB CHRISTOPHER PAUL 6-1, 235, 4.71, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County vs. Academy of Richmond County

94 tackles, 22 TFLs, 13 QB hurries, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble, 1 PBU; 2-18 rushing, TD; 3-51 receiving, TD; 2 2-point conversions

QB LANDON ROGERS 6-5, 210, Little Rock Parkview (Season complete)

92-150-1247 passing, 6 TD; 150-1148 rushing, 22 TD; 2-28 PR

ATH RAHEIM SANDERS 6-2, 210, Rockledge, Fla. (Season complete)

24-391 receiving, 4 TD; 20-317 rushing, 4 TD; 2-179 KOR, TD; 1 tackle

WR BRYCE STEPHENS 6-0, 165, 4.56, Oklahoma City Marshall (Season complete)

32-686 receiving, 9 TDs; 1 2-point conversion; 5-21 rushing; 4 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU; 5-48 KOR, 1 PR minus-2 yards

OL TERRY WELLS 6-4, 306, Wynne vs. Pulaski Academy

No stats

WR JAEDON WILSON 6-3, 173, Desoto, Texas vs. Waco (Thurs.)

23-438 receiving, 6 TD

DL SOLOMON WRIGHT 6-1, 280, Vian, Okla. (Season complete)

56 tackles, 27 TFLs, 12 sacks, 2 recovered fumbles, 3 defensive TDs, 5 blocked punts

