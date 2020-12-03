Police Beat

Caught thief in act,

woman tells officer

A woman reported that she caught a man stealing from her vehicle early Wednesday on Valmar Street.

The woman detained the suspect until a Little Rock officer arrived, and she told the officer that the man had stolen some personal items, according to a report.

Robert Brooks, 61, was arrested at 6:15 a.m. on charges of felony breaking and entering and public intoxication.

Escape charge filed

over run into woods

Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who they said had fled custody.

A report said that Gregory Brebaugh, 36, escaped at 12:26 p.m. and ran into the woods near Junior Deputy Road while being transported to the Northwest Substation for questioning and regarding an arrest warrant. A police dog helped officers find Brebaugh within a short time, according to a release, and he was transported back to the Pulaski County jail.

He was arrested on felony escape and fleeing charges.

Brebaugh had been arrested Sunday on charges of felony possession of fentanyl, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, according the a report.

He is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

Report says parolee

carried meth, pipes

North Little Rock police arrested a parolee after a Wednesday traffic stop at Crestwood Road and Fairway Avenue revealed that the woman had meth, several empty plastic bags and pipes inside her car, a report said.

Amanda Lee Barraza, 33, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. on counts related to felony possession of a controlled substance and felony drug paraphernalia.