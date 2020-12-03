Challenges to state House District 32 election results, explained

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here.

A winner has been certified by local officials in the race for state House District 32 in west Little Rock, but challenges to the results are still in progress.

Back up: Who was in the race? Incumbent state Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, faced off against Democrat Ashley Hudson.

Results from the election showed Hudson beat Sorvillo by just 24 votes:

Hudson: 8,404

Sorvillo: 8,380

But three-term-incumbent Sorvillo has argued the results should be thrown out.

Why? Election workers mistakenly fed 372 disqualified ballots through electronic tabulating machines, mixing them in with valid ballots. Officials determined 32 of those ballots were cast in the race between Sorvillo and Hudson, a number greater than the margin between the candidates.

Because the ballots had been intermingled with approved ballots, officials said it was impossible to find the ballots that had been wrongly counted and remove them.

What have the courts said? The first challenge to the results was filed by Sorvillo in Pulaski County Circuit Court, but Judge Wendell Griffen threw the case out because he said his court lacked jurisdiction until the results were certified.

Sorvillo then appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but he withdrew that case Tuesday.

His attorney cited "a number of events that have taken place" since the lawsuit was filed last month that made the relief sought by Sorvillo moot.

There is a remaining complaint, though, filed with the state Claims Commission, in which Sorvillo has asked for essentially a redo election.

What is the Claims Commission? A quasi-judicial body under the authority of the Legislature.

The Claims Commission, created in 1955, primarily handles claims for monetary damages brought against the state and its related agencies. Its decisions are ultimately reviewed and approved by lawmakers in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Hudson's attorney has argued that the Claims Commission does not have the authority to order a new election, and that Arkansas law only authorizes the Claims Commission to issue "nonbinding" recommendations to the House.

What happens next: No hearing date has been set by the Claims Commission for Sorvillo’s complaint as of earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Hudson attended House orientation Wednesday and selected a spot on two committees.

A few steps remain before she can officially hold the seat, though, including being sworn in on the first day of the new session on Jan. 11.