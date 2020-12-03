Christmas tree farms in Arkansas to help bring the holiday home

Many families’ celebration of Christmas isn’t complete without a real tree — especially if they can chop it down themselves. Here is a list of tree farms in Arkansas open during the 2020 season.
Motley's Christmas Tree Farm
13724 Sandy Ann Drive, Little Rock.
501-888-1129
https://www.motleyschristmastrees.com/
Bradbury Christmas Tree Farm
9427 Donna Lane, Mabelvale.
501-602-2449
https://www.facebook.com/Bradburytreefarmar/?ref=page_internal
Papa Santa's Christmas Tree Farm
4976 Warford Road, Benton.
501-779-1062
https://www.facebook.com/PapaSantasChristmasTreeFarm/
Schillings Family Christmas Tree Farm
1476 Arkansas 294, Lonoke.
501-982-1046
https://www.facebook.com/shillingsfamilychristmastreefarm/
Romance Christmas Tree Farm
1260 Arkansas 5 North, Romance.
501-556-5173
http://romancechristmastreesfarm.com/index.html
McAlpine Christmas Tree Farm
197 Christmas Tree Lane, Bismarck.
501-865-3731
https://www.facebook.com/McAlpine-Christmas-Tree-Farm-255416821794315/
Tidwell Christmas Tree Farm
3404 Calhoun 162, Fordyce.
501-837-4060
https://www.facebook.com/TidwellChristmasTreeFarm/
Wonderland Tree Farm
14821 Miser Road, Pea Ridge.
866-235-0863
http://www.wonderlandtreefarm.com/
Christmas Tree Lane
8102 Arkansas 23, Ozark.
479-667-8412
http://www.christmastreelane.info/
Lollis Christmas Tree Farm
6100 Christmas Tree Lane, Rudy.
479-883-3664
https://www.facebook.com/Lollisfarm/
Pine Grove Christmas Tree Farm
2919 Yocum Street, Charleston.
479-965-4428
https://www.pinegrovechristmastreefarm.com/
Johnson Family Christmas Tree Farm
3267 S. Arkansas 309, Paris.
479-847-5280
https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonChristmasTree/
Vandiver's NewCastle Farms
7596 Arkansas 284, Forrest City.
870-630-0607