Christmas tree farms in Arkansas to help bring the holiday home

FILE — Ron Daniels of Goshen (from left) and Hunter Daniels, 9, chop down a natural Christmas tree at the Wonderland Christmas tree farm in Pea Ridge in this Nov. 29, 2020 file photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Many families’ celebration of Christmas isn’t complete without a real tree — especially if they can chop it down themselves. Here is a list of tree farms in Arkansas open during the 2020 season.

Motley's Christmas Tree Farm

13724 Sandy Ann Drive, Little Rock.

501-888-1129

https://www.motleyschristmastrees.com/

Bradbury Christmas Tree Farm

9427 Donna Lane, Mabelvale.

501-602-2449

https://www.facebook.com/Bradburytreefarmar/?ref=page_internal

Papa Santa's Christmas Tree Farm

4976 Warford Road, Benton.

501-779-1062

https://www.facebook.com/PapaSantasChristmasTreeFarm/

Schillings Family Christmas Tree Farm

1476 Arkansas 294, Lonoke.

501-982-1046

https://www.facebook.com/shillingsfamilychristmastreefarm/

Romance Christmas Tree Farm

1260 Arkansas 5 North, Romance.

501-556-5173

http://romancechristmastreesfarm.com/index.html

McAlpine Christmas Tree Farm

197 Christmas Tree Lane, Bismarck.

501-865-3731

https://www.facebook.com/McAlpine-Christmas-Tree-Farm-255416821794315/

Tidwell Christmas Tree Farm

3404 Calhoun 162, Fordyce.

501-837-4060

https://www.facebook.com/TidwellChristmasTreeFarm/

Wonderland Tree Farm

14821 Miser Road, Pea Ridge.

866-235-0863

http://www.wonderlandtreefarm.com/

Christmas Tree Lane

8102 Arkansas 23, Ozark.

479-667-8412

http://www.christmastreelane.info/

Lollis Christmas Tree Farm

6100 Christmas Tree Lane, Rudy.

479-883-3664

https://www.facebook.com/Lollisfarm/

Pine Grove Christmas Tree Farm

2919 Yocum Street, Charleston.

479-965-4428

https://www.pinegrovechristmastreefarm.com/

Johnson Family Christmas Tree Farm

3267 S. Arkansas 309, Paris.

479-847-5280

https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonChristmasTree/

Vandiver's NewCastle Farms

7596 Arkansas 284, Forrest City.

870-630-0607

https://www.facebook.com/newcastlefarm1/