Council, agencies focus on budgets

City officials held several rounds of budget talks in different committees this week as aldermen met with several departments to review their proposed budgets for the coming year. Casting a long shadow over those talks is the covid-19 pandemic, which has begun a new surge of infections around the country and which could place raises the city had hoped to give on the back burner.

On Wednesday, Mayor Shirley Washington's office issued a memo to the City Council expressing concern over the cost of salary increases for city employees because of economic uncertainty created by a surge in covid-19 infections in the state. A 3% cost-of-living increase and salary increases based upon a salary survey conducted this year were incorporated into the proposed budget from the mayor's office, and are projected to cost the city $1.2 million, all of which would be paid for out of new revenue generated from Saracen Casino Resort.

Worries about a possible shutdown in 2021 if infections remain out of control prompted Washington to recommend pulling back on the raises until the situation can be re-evaluated later in 2021.

On Tuesday, the Public Health and Welfare Committee reviewed proposed budget requests from the Area Agency on Aging, the Jefferson County Health Unit, the city-owned cemetery, and Pine Bluff Transit.

The committee voted to recommend requests for the Agency on Aging of $11,632 and the Health Unit of $45,500.

"That's the same request as last year," said Angela Parker, director of the Health Unit, regarding the $45,500 budget request. "We're just asking for the same as last year, which pays our utilities, supplies, and some other expenses."

Cemetery Director Gail Blackerby told the committee that of the $400 the cemetery charges for grave sites, $80 is placed into a perpetual care fund to pay for mowing and the rest into the general fund. She said her budget for repairs and maintenance expenses had increased over the past year because of storm damage.

"We've got a lot of trees down," she said.

Council Member Joni Alexander asked to have the $76,258 salary line item taken out of consideration and referred to Ways and Means instead.

"I want to make it plain that I'm making my motion knowing that salaries will be discussed in Ways and Means," she said, "not that I agree with the salaries."

The problem with the budgeted salaries, which include increases for cost-of-living and salary survey recommendations, Alexander said, is the funding source which is based entirely on projected revenues from Saracen Casino. The casino recently opened its doors to limited capacity because of the pandemic and she said if conditions worsen and make another shutdown necessary, the city will have to begin making cuts to survive.

On Wednesday, the Economic and Community Development office budget was reviewed by the Community Development Committee.

City Finance Director Steve Miller noted that the salary request of $188,989 was nearly double the amount requested three years ago.

"Going back to 2018, it used to be $96,435 so it's grown a lot over time," Miller said. "It went from $96,435 in 2018 to $165,032 in 2019, and in 2020 to $181,123 and that included a new public works coordinator. Now it used to be around that $96,000 and then it went up over time."

Economic and Community Development Director Larry Mathews said his office had inherited some duties it performs for the city through the Community Development Department, which he said accounted for the increase.

"It is quite a bit to run both programs as well as three other programs that we have, manage all of the grant funding from the highway department as well as [Delta Regional Authority] and a number of other entities where we get the funding from," Mathews said. "We are required by [Housing and Urban Development] to only do HUD functions with their dollars."

Mathews said his department, because of that requirement, has to fill out an extensive pay sheet verifying what work is done for which entity to satisfy HUD reporting requirements.

"I think you all have probably seen the time sheets on all that we do," he said.

Miller said he intended to deduct from the salary line item the salary for a public works coordinator because, he said, that position had not been filled.

"Now, Steve, we did fill that position," Mathews said. "It has been filled for 2020."

"What month did the new person come on board?" Miller asked.

"He hasn't come on yet," Mathews responded. "He'll come on in the next couple of weeks."

"Well, we went the whole year without it so I don't feel like the general fund should have to pay for it," Miller said.

"Well, somebody's going to have to pay for them two weeks," Mathews said. "I was just letting you know we filled the slot."

After reviewing the rest of the budget Alderman Ivan Whitfield asked Mathews if the matter of raises had been discussed with him. Mathews said no but added that he did not intend to pull his salary request.

"My basis for our request is not based on any casino money or anything; we're basing it on the workload that is placed on the department," he said. "I plan to reiterate that to the mayor, I think Steve knows as well as the Administrative Committee, they know, that we still have our request out there for them to look at."