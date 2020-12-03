Crews rev up pace, but border wall half-built

A section of border fence is constructed in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Lukeville, Ariz., on Jan. 7. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Carolyn Van Houten

President Donald Trump's vision for a wall along the Mexico border will remain unfinished when he leaves office in January. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to stop construction after he is inaugurated, leaving Trump's monumental project half-built and broken up by gaps.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and military planners at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have had urgent meetings in recent days to prepare for Biden's likely stop-work order, according to officials at both agencies who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the conversations publicly.

The officials acknowledge that the structure almost certainly will remain incomplete in areas where construction crews do not have time to wrap up their work by Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.

"We're looking at project timelines, estimated construction completion and looking to prioritize segments of the wall to minimize the potential threats created by a stoppage," said one senior Customs and Border Protection official involved in the conversations.

At several locations along the border, crews have been working around-the-clock to install as much of the 30-foot, steel bollard fencing as possible before Trump leaves office.

The companies will be entitled to compensation from the Biden administration for the "demobilization" costs of withdrawing crews and equipment, but the contracts have a termination clause that allows the government to break the deals, said Raini Brunson, a spokeswoman for the Army Corps, which oversees the private companies building the barrier.

"The termination clause permits the government to exercise its right to terminate the contract for its convenience," Brunson said. "If terminated for convenience, the contractor is entitled to submit a request for termination settlement costs."

Those contracts have not been made public, and Biden's transition officials may not learn for several more weeks what those demobilization costs could be. Also unknown is whether the government would be able to modify contracts to stop new construction while still allowing for the installation of sensors, lighting and other surveillance technology -- which the Biden administration favors -- along segments of the wall that already are in place.

The Trump administration has completed 415 miles, according to the latest Customs and Border Protection figures, and the agency says crews remain on track to complete 450 miles by the end of the year. Brunson said the Army Corps does not have an estimate as to how much more could be finished between the end of the year and Inauguration Day.

Also unclear is what the Biden administration will do with unused Defense Department funding that Trump diverted from military construction and counternarcotics programs to pay for the wall. Trump has obtained about $15 billion for barrier construction, enough to cover 738 miles, making it one of the most expensive federal infrastructure projects in U.S. history.

Trump's project has added just a few miles of new fencing where none previously existed. The effort largely has consisted of replacing small, older vehicle barriers with towering steel bars meant to block people.

The Biden campaign declined to respond to questions about the new administration's immediate plans for Trump's wall, referring inquiries to the president-elect's website. Among the changes outlined for Biden's first 100 days is ending the 2019 national emergency declaration that provided Trump with the mechanism to divert military funding to wall construction.

A section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence near downtown Calexico, Calif., is painted black. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Carolyn Van Houten