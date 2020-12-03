Deadly shooting probed in Searcy

Police are investigating after a person was found fatally shot Wednesday morning at a Searcy apartment complex.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Country Meadows Apartments, 909 Holmes Road, around 8 a.m. and found an unresponsive male, Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said in a release.

The victim appeared to have gunshot wounds in his body and was declared dead at the scene, according to Hernandez.

The victim's name wasn't immediately released as his family had not been notified of his death, the release states.

Police said they had a suspect in custody who was being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing.