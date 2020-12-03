Erik Mayle revs up his gas powered bicycle outside of his home in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, after working on the engine. Mayle feels a gas powered bike is more appropriate for Maine winters as the cold weather drains the power out of an electric bicycle too quickly. Although Mayle has ideas for how to solve that drawback. "I have thought about getting a trailer to carry around solar panels" he said. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Death penalty dropped in clinic slayings

DENVER -- Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that they will not seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing three people and injuring nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado in 2015.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn submitted a one-sentence notice of the decision concerning Robert Dear that did not include any explanation of the reasons for it.

The move comes about a year after Dear was charged in federal court after his prosecution in state court stalled. He had been repeatedly deemed incompetent to stand trial. Dear, however, has insisted that he is competent.

During his initial appearance in federal court a year ago, he interrupted the proceedings to criticize evaluations at the state mental hospital in Pueblo. In previous outbursts in state court, he has said he was guilty and called himself a "warrior for the babies."

Last month, a judge ordered Dear to undergo a federal competency examination once his lawyers and prosecutors worked out the details of where it would take place.

Dear is facing 68 counts in the federal case, including use of a firearm during a crime resulting in death and violating a law ensuring access to clinic entrances.

The decision not to seek the death penalty follows the resumption of federal executions under the Trump administration and as the Justice Department continues to seek the death penalty in other cases in the administration's waning days.

Hall wins runoff to fill out Lewis' term

ATLANTA -- Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall won in a special runoff election Tuesday for a brief term in Congress and will succeed the late civil rights legend John Lewis.

The 49-year-old Hall defeated fellow Democrat Robert Franklin, 66, in the Atlanta area district and will hold the seat for only a few weeks through Jan. 3.

Hall and Franklin were the top vote-getters in a September special election after Lewis died in July following 34 years in Congress. Neither candidate won a majority, though, forcing a runoff that leaves the winner with only about a month to serve in Congress.

Lewis' long-term replacement will be state senator and state Democratic Party chairman Nikema Williams, who easily defeated Republican Angela Stanton King in November for a full 2-year-term starting in January. Williams and King didn't run in the special election.

Firing of 2 officers in '14 slaying upheld

CHICAGO -- Judges have upheld the firings of two Chicago police officers after they were accused of helping cover up the 2014 fatal shooting of Black teenager Laquan McDonald by a fellow officer.

Court records show the two Cook County judges in separate November rulings affirmed the Chicago Police Board's decisions to fire Sgt. Stephen Franko and officer Daphne Sebastian.

Franko and Sebastian were fired after the 2015 release of a video that showed the-officer Jason Van Dyke shoot the 17-year-old McDonald 16 times. After the video was released, Van Dyke was charged with murder. He was found guilty by a jury in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to nearly seven years in state prison.

Franko was fired by the police board, in large part because he approved police officers' reports that were inconsistent with what could be seen on the dashcam video. Sebastian was fired after the board determined that she misled investigators by failing to include key facts in her statements.

Chief fires officer who shot naked man

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul officer who shot and wounded a Black man who emerged naked from a dumpster while being sought in a sexual assault failed to measure up to department standards, the city's police chief said.

Chief Todd Axtell said Tuesday at a news conference where he released police body camera video of the confrontation that he'd taken "swift, decisive and serious action" against the officer, identified by state investigators as officer Anthony Dean.

Axtell said state law precludes him from releasing details of the action. The Minneapolis Star Tribune and St. Paul Pioneer Press, citing law enforcement sources they did not identify, reported that the officer was fired after Saturday night's shooting of Joseph Javonte Washington.

"When I asked myself if the officer's actions on Saturday night were reasonable and necessary," Axtell said, "the only answer I could come up with is "No."

St. Paul Police Federation President Paul Kuntz defended the officers involved, saying they were trying to apprehend "a violent and dangerous felon."

Washington, 31, of Lakeville, is recovering at Regions Hospital.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports