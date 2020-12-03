Democrats look at $908B as start point

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before lighting the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree during a ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. This year's tree is a 55-foot tall Engelmann spruce from Western Colorado and is decorated with handmade ornaments made by the people of Colorado. The Capitol Christmas Tree has been a tradition since 1964. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON -- The top Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday embraced a $908 billion coronavirus relief framework -- a major concession meant to prod President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans into accepting a compromise as covid-19 cases spike and the economic recovery shows signs of faltering ahead of the holiday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said in a statement that "we believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations."

After months of false starts in Washington, governors and state lawmakers across the country are racing to authorize millions of dollars in new coronavirus stimulus aid, aiming to plug gaping holes in their economies before the end of the year.

Democratic and Republican leaders have squared off for months, insisting on bills that the other side wouldn't accept. Wednesday's announcement by Pelosi and Schumer appeared to be the first time that leaders from one party agreed to back a proposal that had substantial support of members of the other party.

And the willingness to accept a potential bill totaling less than $1 trillion represents a significant step down for the top Democrats, who had pushed for more than $3 trillion in new aid earlier this year.

President-elect Joe Biden, speaking Wednesday at a virtual conference of workers and small-business owners affected by the virus-related downturn, called on Congress to pass the relief bill, which he said would "at best only be a down payment" on a more comprehensive bill once he takes office.

But he said the bipartisan bill appears unlikely to pass as long as Trump remains in office. "So it's now back to square one again," he said.

He was candid about his own limitations in getting a bill passed before he takes office. "To state the obvious, my ability to get you help immediately does not exist," he told workers.

Biden said any legislative package in the lame-duck session should include an extension of unemployment insurance, resources for small businesses to open safely, an eviction moratorium and aid to state and local governments.

"This isn't a political game," he said. "We need to get help out the door as soon as we can."

Aides to senators hammering out the bipartisan framework have been in contact with Biden's staff, according to one official familiar with the conversations.

The bipartisan framework was assembled in recent days through private discussions among a small group of centrist senators as well as members of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus.

The initial group of senators who helped design the plan included Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Angus King, I-Maine; Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Mitt Romney, R-Utah; and Mark Warner, D-Va.

Manchin, one of the group's leaders, expressed optimism Wednesday about the odds of the package passing but acknowledged lawmakers were still trying to resolve disagreements over how to allocate state and local aid, as well as how to structure a liability shield to protect firms for covid-related lawsuits. Manchin also said the group hoped to release legislative text of the proposal on Monday.

"It's moving in the right direction. It really is. I don't think there's anything else out there that can give us the relief the country needs," Manchin said.

Manchin added of Senate Republicans' more limited proposal: "We just know we need help, and the skinny bill doesn't help. It leaves too much out."

The "emergency relief framework" released Tuesday by the bipartisan group is light on details but outlines how to allocate $908 billion for struggling small businesses, state and local governments, and other parts of the economy hurt by the pandemic. The package would fund federal supplement unemployment benefits of $300 per week for millions of jobless Americans.

That assistance would cover at least from January until the end of March for the unemployed, according to one person familiar with the group's work. No decision has been made yet on whether the benefits would retroactively cover the several months during which unemployment benefits have not been paid. Manchin has pushed for the unemployment benefits to be covered retroactively from December, but the lawmakers have not signed off on that proposal yet.

The framework includes $160 billion for state and local governments, $180 billion in aid for jobless Americans, and nearly $300 billion in additional support for small businesses, including through another round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The proposal would devote $82 billion for schools and education needs; $26 billion for agricultural and nutritional assistance; $25 billion in rental assistance; $10 billion for the Postal Service; $10 billion for child care; and $10 billion for rural broadband, among other areas. The measure also would devote tens of billions of dollars for emergency relief for transit authorities, and vaccine distribution, among other health care priorities. The measure would not authorize another round of $1,200 stimulus checks. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which passed in March, authorized one round of these checks for more than 100 million Americans.

'THEY'VE GOTTEN REASONABLE'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pushed for a smaller deal and it appears unlikely he is poised to support the bipartisan agreement.

He circulated a proposal on Tuesday that offered minimal aid to the jobless, in a sharp break with the bipartisan group that could represent an obstacle to a final deal. But Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., one of McConnell's top deputies, suggested that the Republican-only plan -- which administration officials say Trump will sign -- could be merged somehow with the bipartisan framework.

"They've gotten reasonable," Thune said of Democratic leaders. "I think that would help us get to a solution."

McConnell also has delivered an ultimatum, requiring any legislation to immunize businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The bipartisan group did not reach a resolution on that issue, but negotiators have floated a temporary moratorium on such lawsuits to allow states to develop their own litigation standards.

A McConnell spokesman declined to comment on the proposal. But in addition to Pelosi and Schumer, the new $908 billion proposal was drawing support Wednesday from other senators outside the group of negotiators. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she would back it.

"I think that we need bipartisan cooperation to get -- to get a bill all the way through," she said. "And I think that could be the difference between the two bills."

Still, there have been months of stalemate on not just a broader coronavirus relief package, but seemingly less contentious provisions, like replenishment of a small-business lending program.

GOVERNORS' EFFORTS

As lawmakers in Washington continue to haggle over the next round of federal relief, some states have redoubled stimulus efforts in an attempt to offer a critical economic lifeline for millions of Americans at a time when many governors are instituting a new round of shutdown orders.

But state leaders say their aid is likely to be short-lived, illustrating their financial constraints -- and the urgent need for Congress to adopt a more robust relief package after considerable delay.

"States like Colorado are trying to provide a bridge of help until the federal government steps up," said Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in an interview. "I don't think it's in the ability of any state to take it on their shoulders."

Polis has labored alongside the state's lawmakers on a slew of bills that could authorize more than $300 million in new local stimulus support before the end of the year. The proposals are teed up for a special session of the Legislature, which convened starting on Monday to consider direct aid for hard-hit restaurants and new rental assistance for families struggling to pay for housing.

On Tuesday, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a renewed public call for $100 million in new economic stimulus to help her state's struggling residents. She also called on the Legislature to authorize additional unemployment benefits for thousands of workers, who are set to lose their weekly support at the end of the year.

In delivering her plea, Whitmer directed some of her ire at Washington. "The nation's governors on both sides of the aisle have been urging Congress and the White House to pass a bipartisan, and sign a bipartisan, relief bill," she said at a news conference. "But leaders at the federal level still have not been able to agree on a plan. And that's why we need to take action at the state level."

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers recently has put forward a $541 million package that includes additional assistance for unemployed workers and other struggling families, though his efforts have met early resistance from Republicans. And Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz last week unveiled his own legislative package that includes a one-time $500 payment to some state residents, an idea that mimics the $1,200 stimulus checks that federal lawmakers authorized nationwide earlier this year. Walz expressed optimism about reaching a deal with GOP policymakers as the Legislature prepares to wind down for the year.

"I don't think it'll be enough, but I do hope it'll be a bridge to a federal package," Walz said in an interview.

For many, the real test begins in January, when state policymakers begin to return to their capitals -- and Biden enters the White House. In the meantime, some states have sought to reprogram federal dollars they received as part of the relief measure passed earlier this year, hoping to give their economies an added jolt.

In New Mexico, for example, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham worked with the Legislature in November to allocate $330 million in federal funds toward a wide array of economic relief efforts, including millions of dollars to help residents afford housing and pay for food. The money largely came from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, a $150 billion pot of money that Congress set aside so that local governments could cover the costs of the pandemic.

Lujan Grisham said the state's efforts would "make a meaningful difference for hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans. But she echoed other governors' concerns that the aid is unlikely to be enough on its own as the pandemic worsens, threatening prolonged economic carnage.

"No doubt, a congressional aid package is still urgently needed, even after the expeditious and bipartisan aid package we delivered last week here," she said in a statement. "That money will make a meaningful difference for hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans, but workers and families in our state are still hurting."

Information for this article was contributed by Mike DeBonis, Jeff Stein, Seung Min Kim and Tony Romm of The Washington Post; and by Jennifer Jacobs and Gregory Korte of Bloomberg News.