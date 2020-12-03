Sections
The Recruiting Guy

ESPN 4-star LB hoping to visit Arkansas in spring

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:05 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Rion Rhoades, an assistant coach with the University of Arkansas football team, speaks with members of the media Thursday, February 6, 2020, inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the campus in Fayetteville.

An ESPN 4-star junior linebacker continues to develop a relationship with Arkansas linebackers coach Rion Rhoades and has plans to visit Fayetteville in the spring.

Stone Blanton, 6-2, 220 pounds, of Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison, Miss., is a Mississippi State baseball commit, but he has football offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Baylor, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Virginia, Duke, Louisville and other programs.

Rhoades extended Blanton his second Power 5 offer in the spring. The Volunteers were first.

“Just continuing to cultivate the relationship with Coach Rhoades and talking about a trip to visit campus in the spring and see a baseball game,” said Blanton, who is being recruited to play football and baseball for the Razorbacks.

Blanton has recorded 99 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 6 quarterback hurries for the Patriots, who went undefeated (12-0) and won their second consecutive MAIS Class 6A state title.

ESPN also rates him the No. 5 inside linebacker and the No. 234 overall recruit for the 2022 class. Blanton said Arkansas is relentless in filling up his mailbox.

“They also send a ton of personalized letters each week, which is great,” Blanton said. “I look forward to the visit.”

