Gilleran tries to win title for alma mater

For the first time since 2009, Tommy Gilleran will coach in a state championship game.

This one will be a bit more personal.

Gilleran, a 1988 graduate of Lake Hamilton, will lead the Wolves (11-1) against Greenwood (13-0) on Saturday in the Class 6A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"It's amazing to be a part of it," Gilleran said. "I'm excited for my family, our players and our program. There's no doubt it's extra special."

Gilleran guided Fountain Lake to its first state championship with a victory over Prescott in the Class 3A title game in 2009 at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

On Saturday, Gilleran will be on the War Memorial Stadium sidelines, an experience he's looking forward to.

"It will be exciting," Gilleran said. "It's a great environment. You get to have more fans at War Memorial. We hope to bring a lot of Lake Hamilton fans."

War Memorial Stadium's capacity for the state championship games will be capped at 18,000 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Lake Hamilton is in its first state championship game since 2011 thanks to a 21-20 overtime victory at Sylvan Hills on Friday. The Wolves' defense stopped Sylvan Hills' Taevion Cunningham on a two-point conversion run.

Junior running back Tevin Woodley led the Wolves with 103 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24 carries.

Gilleran was hired by Lake Hamilton in 2017 to replace Jeremy Reed, who was at Lake Hamilton for one season after taking over for longtime coach Jerry Clay. The Wolves won both of their state titles under Clay, in 1992 and 2008.

In his fourth season, Gilleran has the Wolves in the state championship game.

"My goal when I got here was to get us to where we were playing for a conference championship and a state championship," Gilleran said. "We all believed we could play for a state title. "

One reason Lake Hamilton is one of two teams left in Class 6A is because players have bought into Gilleran's Wing-T offense.

"We've ran for over 4,000 yards this season," said Gilleran, whose Wolves have 4,319 yards on the ground in 12 games. "We have three really good running backs {Woodley, junior Owen Miller and sophomore Kendrick Martin). Our offensive line has dominated all year."

Greenwood won the teams' previous meeting 38-28 on Nov. 6 at Wolf Stadium in Pearcy.

While Greenwood has won nine state championships, Lake Hamilton is looking to win its third title.

Gilleran has an opportunity to win a state title at two different schools. Three active coaches entering the 2020 season have achieved the feat -- Bryant's Buck James (2012 at Camden Fairview, 2018 and 2019 at Bryant); White Hall's Bobby Bolding (2002 at Stuttgart, 2014 and 2015 at Pine Bluff); and Springdale Har-Ber's Chris Wood (2001 at Shiloh Christian and 2009 at Har-Ber).

North Little Rock's J.R. Eldridge could join the club as well if the Charging Wildcats defeat Bryant on Saturday in the Class 7A state championship game. Eldridge won two consecutive titles at Arkadelphia in 2017 and 2018.

For Gilleran, bringing a championship to his alma mater would be the ultimate achievement of his career.

"It would be tremendous," he said. "It would be exciting for our players."