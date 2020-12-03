In polls, outlook darkens for execs

Business leaders in the Midwest, including Arkansas, are losing confidence that economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is coming soon, according to two new surveys conducted in November.

Executives' confidence in a business rebound lost steam for the first time since April, according to a survey conducted by Creighton University.

In Arkansas, the November business conditions index fell to 62.2 from October's 64.4.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve released regional economic findings for November in its Beige Book report.

Business executives in the St. Louis Fed region, which includes Arkansas, do not see a recovery on the horizon. "The overall outlook for business conditions over the next 12 months has improved but remains slightly pessimistic," the Fed reported.

In the Creighton survey, sentiment in Arkansas dipped slightly more than the region as a whole, which fell to 69 in November from October's 70.2. The survey is based on a scale of 0-100, with a rating of 50 considered to be growth neutral.

Nationally, the Fed's Beige Book report said the recovery is stalling.

"Nearly all districts reported that employment rose, but for most, the pace was slow, at best, and the recovery remained incomplete," the report said. "Firms that were hiring continued to report difficulties in attracting and retaining workers."

The Creighton survey also uncovered pessimism when looking ahead. The survey's confidence index for the next six months plummeted 20 points to 50 in November from October's 70.4.

"A sharp upturn in covid-19 infections, along with more economic lockdowns, weighted on November's economic outlook," said Ernie Goss, an economist at Creighton who conducted the university's survey.

States included in the Creighton survey are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

The St. Louis district in the Fed report includes all of Arkansas and parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Employment in the St. Louis region improved, with the largest gains in manufacturing, transportation and health care. "However," the report said, "half of contacts reported remaining below pre-pandemic employment levels."

More than half of manufacturers surveyed this month indicated they had hired back all covid-19 furloughed workers, while nearly 30% reported rehiring a portion of those laid off, according to the Creighton findings. About 18% reported no furloughs and 6% said they expect to lay off additional workers.

"Creighton's monthly survey results have mirrored the national manufacturing survey results indicating that the manufacturing sector has been expanding at a solid pace since sinking to a post-2008 recession low in April," Goss said in announcing the November results.

"Even so, current output in the regional and U.S. manufacturing sectors remains below pre-covid-19 levels."

Since bottoming out in April, regional manufacturing has gained back roughly 37,000, or 2.7%, of the initial nonfarm job losses from the pandemic, the study said.

The Fed's Beige Book report also noted a manufacturing rebound in Arkansas as orders and production increased during November.

Unemployment figures released by the state last month did reflect a manufacturing rebound in Arkansas in October as 1,000 new jobs were added. November's unemployment figures will be announced later this month.

Creighton economists have conducted the monthly survey of supply managers since 1994 to reflect leading economic indicators for the regional economy. The survey is a mathematical average of indices for new orders, production or sales, employment, inventories and delivery lead time.

For the Beige Book, the Fed gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its districts through reports from bank and branch directors and interviews with key business contacts, economists, market experts and other sources.