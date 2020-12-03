Judge's remarks cited in recusal bid

After a series of orders from a federal judge against a Little Rock law firm, a plaintiff who is represented by the firm has filed a motion requesting that her case be heard by a different judge.

The judge promptly refused the recusal request.

U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson criticized the Sanford Law Firm last summer and awarded it only $1 after it won a class-action dispute. The firm was seeking $96,000 in attorneys' fees.

Kimberly Oden is represented by the firm in an unrelated case, suing Shane Smith Enterprises -- which owns Tobacco Outlet stores across the state -- in U.S. District Court in Little Rock. She alleges that the company violated the minimum wage and overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards and Arkansas Minimum Wage acts by inadequately compensating her for all the hours she worked.

On Monday, Oden's attorneys filed a motion for recusal and requested that the case be moved to a different court because of Wilson's previous critiques of her attorney.

"Since the filing of this case, this Court has entered orders and taken other actions ... that would lead a reasonable person to question the impartiality of this Court with respect to the Sanford Law Firm," the motion stated.

The motion also mentioned an anonymous letter that was distributed to other judges across Arkansas. The letter was intended to "discredit" the law firm and one of its attorneys, Josh Sanford, according to the motion.

"[The] Plaintiff is not alleging that the Court is partial or that she can prove that the Court is partial," the motion states. "She is instead asserting that a reasonable person would question the Court's impartiality."

On Monday, Wilson denied the motion for a recusal and stated that any suggestion that he or any member of his staff authored any such letter "is wholly without merit."

In Tuesday's response to Wilson's denial, Oden's attorneys stated that the argument in the motion wasn't whether the judge wrote the letter, but rather "that a reasonable person would question whether this Court was involved in writing the anonymous letter." That would be sufficient grounds for a recusal, Oden argued.

In her original request for a recusal, Oden stated that one local law professor had publicly questioned the court's impartiality and that local media have described the criticism against the law firm as "blistering."

In a ruling that was filed in August, Wilson was critical of the Sanford Law Firm, stating that "no fee-paying client would tolerate [their] practices." He has accused the firm of "overstaffing and micro-managing" cases.

Wilson, who is a senior judge and semiretired, went on to state that the law firm "made no effort" to audit its own records.

Instead, the judge stated, "it left sorting it to me."

In a separate filing, Sanford himself accused Wilson of crossing a professional line.

"The orders that [the judge] has written in response to my requests for an award for fees or for approval of a settlement agreement are sometimes personal in their attacks on me," Sanford wrote.

He also stated that based on conversations he's had with other attorneys, he has been led to think that Wilson is "angry" with him.

Sanford did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Sanford told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in August that other judges have denied his full requests for fees in the past, but none has criticized him the way Wilson has.

In a 2019 filing, attorneys representing Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. complained to now-retired U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes about Sanford's request for fees after a dispute about overtime wages.

They asked the judge to award $124,295.68 instead of the originally requested $165,984.75.

Holmes, who didn't publicly criticize Sanford or any other attorney involved in the case, settled on a middle-ground solution and agreed to a total fee award of $148,223.81.