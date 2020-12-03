Lowell man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting man

BENTONVILLE -- Armando Almaraz-Beltran, 22, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in state prison for shooting a man in the parking lot of Freddy's.

Almaraz-Beltran, of Lowell, pleaded guilty Wednesday to battery, aggravated assault and possession of firearm by a certain person.

He admitted shooting William Gonzalez in the leg June 11, 2019, outside the Rogers restaurant.

One witness told Rogers police Gonzalez came to the restaurant and asked Almaraz-Beltran to step outside, according to court documents. Gonzalez began hitting Almaraz-Beltran, who then grabbed a gun from his car. The two fought over the gun, and Gonzales was shot, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gonzalez drove himself to the hospital while Almaraz-Beltran fled, according to the affidavit. Bystanders recorded the shooting and posted it online. Police identified Almaraz-Beltran and arrested him in Texas.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement.

Almaraz-Beltran also pleaded guilty in April 2019 to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, court documents show. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Benton County Jail. He was released May 17, 2019.