Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

• Dr. Anthony Fauci has joined George Clooney, Selena Gomez and Regina King as People Magazine's "2020 People of the Year." The magazine revealed its list Wednesday as part of a year-end double issue with four covers.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPXszMBOuDg]The four will be celebrated for their positive impact in the world during a challenging 2020. Fauci, Clooney, Gomez and King will be separately featured on the magazine covers of the issue, which is out Friday. As the nation's top infectious disease expert, Fauci has provided steady guidance during the turbulent pandemic. As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he has been one of the nation's leading sources of information about the fight against covid-19. Clooney has received some Oscar buzz for his forthcoming film "The Midnight Sky," but the actor was also in the spotlight for his advocacy work. He donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative in wake of George Floyd's death and $1 million for covid-19 relief efforts in Italy, London and Los Angeles. Gomez released her chart-topping album "Rare" and hosted the cooking show "Selena + Chef" on HBO Max. But the pop superstar also spread her message of inclusion through her makeup brand Rare Beauty, which set the goal of raising $100 million in 10 years to help give people access to mental health initiatives. King, who won an Emmy in September, used her voice to encourage people to vote. The actor also called for support of marginalized communities during the pandemic and end police brutality of unarmed Black people.

• Christmas is still a few weeks away but for Mariah Carey, working to help others get in the holiday spirit is part of the legacy of her holiday tune, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Carey, 50, hopes to provide some Christmas cheer with the Apple TV+ event "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special." "(Apple TV+) was able to help realize this dream of really doing something special and spectacular and not having ... a regular concert," Carey said. "During covid, people made magic happen with this ... it feels like another very big, historic kind of a moment." Starring Carey and narrated by actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish, the production centers around a holiday cheer crisis, with Santa's friend Mariah coming to save the day.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-Jghs8w5hI]

Premiering Friday, performers include Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Misty Copeland, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner and more. Carey's 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, also join in the festivities. Carey said she has one Christmas wish -- especially amid sharp divisions in American politics. "I would hope that we can feel less divided," she said. "It's really sad, but it's not new -- it's just more in people's face right now."