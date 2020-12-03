Nashville ecstatic at home

Nashville is in the Class 4A quarterfinals for the third consecutive season and for the fourth time in Coach Mike Volarvich's six seasons at the school.

But this is the first time the Scrappers are playing at home in a quarterfinal game during Volarvich's tenure.

The Scrappers (9-2) will host Warren (7-4) on Friday night at Scrapper Stadium, with the winner to face Crossett or Rivercrest in the Class 4A semifinals.

"It's great to be at home," Volarvich said. "It will be a good experience. It's hard to go play on the road."

Nashville's past two seasons ended at Shiloh Christian in the quarterfinals. The Scrappers' only quarterfinal victory under Volarvich was in 2015 when they won at Warren on their way to a Class 4A state championship.

Volarvich said veteran leadership has helped the Scrappers this season.

Nashville has 16 senior starters, including quarterback Ty Gordon and running back Keyshawn Stewart. Gordon and Stewart helped the Scrappers earn the 4A-7 Conference's No. 1 seed this season.

"It is a senior-laden team," Volarvich said. "They know when it's time to work and when to have fun. It's a businesslike mentality at practice. They enjoy playing the game."

Despite a 21-day layoff, Nashville routed Elkins 48-6 on Friday in a second-round game at home. Gordon accounted for four touchdowns.

"It was good to see," Volarvich said. "You never know what you're going to get after being off that long. But I think the execution was good."

Nashville faces a Warren team that eliminated Arkadelphia 35-20. The Lumberjacks were led by junior running back Cedric Calbert's four touchdowns.

Warren is in the Class 4A quarterfinals for the first time since 2017, when it last reached the state championship game.

"They're used to playing at this time of year," Volarvich said. "They're used to making deep playoff runs. Bo [Hembree] has done a great job. He's won a lot of games. They've got a formula that's proven."

Volarvich said with the Scrappers' and Lumberjacks' running games, avoiding turnovers will be key.

"We have to protect the football," Volarvich said. "We've done a good job with not turning the ball over. We have to continue that."

PRESCOTT

Wins aplenty

The Class 3A quarterfinal matchup between McGehee and Prescott on Friday features undefeated conference champions from the 3A-6 and 3A-5 conferences, respectively.

McGehee (10-0) and Prescott (10-0) are a combined 20-0 this season.

Prescott is led by quarterback Jacobi Nolen and wide receiver Jacalyn Zachary. Nolen threw four touchdown passes in a 52-16 victory over Melbourne on Friday, with three going to Zachary.

"We got some big plays," Prescott Coach Brian Glass said.

McGehee defeated Lincoln 42-7 on Friday. Jody Easter returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown for the Owls.

The Owls present a challenge for the Curley Wolves.

"They'll bring some speed," Glass said. "They'll be the fastest team we've seen this year."

The winner will face Paris or Hoxie in the Class 3A semifinals. With McGehee and Prescott both being No. 1 seeds, that semifinal game will be at either McGehee or Prescott.

Glass is hoping the Curley Wolves can host another game this season.

"We want to protect our home," he said. "We've settled into a good routine at home. Hopefully, we can keep winning and we'll keep having home field."

DES ARC

Finally at home

Des Arc and Junction City have plenty of history with each other.

Unfortunately for Des Arc, it hasn't been good -- and it's come away from home.

Des Arc has lost all five meetings to Junction City, including two state championship games in 2008 and 2013 in Little Rock. The past three meetings have come in the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2014, 2018 and 2019, all losses by the Eagles at Junction City.

On Friday, it's the Eagles (12-0) who are at home against the Dragons (9-2) in a Class 2A semifinal.

"We don't have to travel three and a half hours for this one," Des Arc Coach BJ Paschal said.

Junction City has won seven state championships since 2003, while Des Arc is looking for its first title since 1976 and second overall.

Paschal said the Eagles have a lot of respect for what the Dragons have accomplished.

"They're good," Paschal said. "They've got a ton of tradition. I know our kids are excited to face them."

It's Des Arc's first appearance in the semifinals since 2013. Paschal, who is in his first season as head coach after serving as an assistant coach, is pleased with the Eagles' progress.

"Any time you play in December, it's a good year," Paschal said. "But we still have a lot to accomplish."

EXTRA POINTS

Booneville (10-2) and Harding Academy (9-1) will meet Friday in a matchup of the past two Class 3A state champions. Harding Academy won last year's championship, while Booneville took the 2018 crown. Last week, Booneville defeated Osceola 10-7 behind Ethan Wooldridge's 130 yards. Harding Academy was led by Caden Sipe's 255 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 45-14 victory over Jessieville. ... The Dumas-Shiloh Christian Class 4A quarterfinal game is the first meeting between the two schools. Shiloh Christian (4A-1) and Dumas (4A-8) both won their respective conferences. The Saints will try to stop Dumas running back Kylin James, who leads the state with 2,281 yards and 26 touchdowns. The winner will play Ozark or Stuttgart in the Class 4A semifinals. ... Greenland running back Jett Dennis' season ended Friday with a 35-12 loss to Paris. Dennis ended the season with 2,207 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Pirates. He is one of three running backs in the state to have at least 2,000 yards this season along with Dumas' Kylin James and Cedarville's Darryl Kattich.