Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arkansas State Police

• Gary Nietzke Jr., 40, of 5725 N. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with felony fleeing. Nietzke was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Michael Weaver, 47, of 2204 W. Central St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Tuesday in connection with endangering welfare of a minor. Weaver was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Victor Gonzalez, 38, of 1114 S. 24th St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Gonzalez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Brandy Brooks, 43, of 1210 Rolling Oaks Drive in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Brooks was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.