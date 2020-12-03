Sections
Oakland man dies in vehicle accident

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:33 a.m.

An Oakland man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Marion County, the Arkansas State Police reported.

The crash happened at about 4:35 p.m. as Craig M. Kuester, 54, drove a 2005 Honda TF6 west on Arkansas 202 near Marion County Road 133, according to a preliminary report by state police. The vehicle left the road to the right and came to a stop facing north in a ditch, police said.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions as clear at the time of the wreck.

