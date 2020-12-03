Pine Bluff police searching for missing teen, baby

Pine Bluff Police are searching for missing teen Bre’Naijah Smith (left) and her 8-month-old daughter Ky’asia (right).

The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old who ran away with her 8-month-old baby.

Bre’Naijah Smith was reported missing around 2:15 a.m. on November 22 by her mother, police said. Smith is believed to have left with her 8-month-old daughter Ky’asia through her window, according to a news release sent Thursday.

Police said although Smith is still posting on social media, her location is unknown.

Anyone familiar with her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090.