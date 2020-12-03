Razorbacks start hot, beat ULM by 53

Arkansas' Erynn Barnum (4) shoots a layup during a game against Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics )

— Arkansas bounced back from a disappointing loss with its best offensive performance of the season Thursday.

The No. 16 Razorbacks defeated Louisiana-Monroe 103-50 at Bud Walton Arena to improve to 4-1 this season.

The ULM game was sandwiched between a pair of high-profile matchups for Arkansas. The Razorbacks lost 115-96 to No. 14 Maryland last weekend and are scheduled to host No. 4 Baylor on Sunday.

Destiny Slocum scored 18 points to lead six Arkansas players in double figures Thursday. Erynn Barnum scored 17, Chelsea Dungee 15, Marquesha Davis 14 and Makayla Daniels and Amber Ramirez 11 apiece for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas made 55.4% (36 of 65) field goal attempts. The Razorbacks outscored the Warhawks 31-9 in the first quarter and led 59-31 at halftime.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 59 points in the fourth quarter.

ULM (0-1) lost its 14th consecutive game dating to last season. The Warhawks were limited to 28.8% shooting (17 of 59) and committed 18 turnovers that Arkansas converted into 30 points.

The Razorbacks outscored ULM 48-2 in transition.

Arkansas' 53-point margin of victory was its second largest under fourth-year coach Mike Neighbors. The Razorbacks defeated Northwestern (La.) State by 60 points last season.