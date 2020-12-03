Rockets swap Westbrook for Wizards' Wall

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder's Nerlens Noel, right, defends during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected. first-round pick. Both teams announced the trade Wednesday night, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

HOUSTON -- Russell Westbrook is headed to the Washington Wizards and John Wall is moving to the Houston Rockets in a swap of point guards -- one an MVP, the other a No. 1 overall draft pick -- just weeks before the season starts.

The Wizards shipped a future lottery-protected first-round pick to the Rockets as well Wednesday.

"Having the opportunity to acquire a player of Russell's caliber and character was something that we could not pass up when looking at both the immediate and long-term future of our team," Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in a release. "With that said, the decision to part ways with John, one of the greatest players in franchise history, was extremely difficult. What he has meant to our organization and our community is immeasurable and will not be forgotten."

While Wall has played his entire professional career in the nation's capital, the move ends Westbrook's tenure in Houston after just one season. He arrived from Oklahoma City in July 2019 for Chris Paul and draft picks.

The Rockets had hoped that the 32-year-old Westbrook would be the final piece they needed to win their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95. Instead, Houston was eliminated from the playoffs by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. Westbrook was the 2017 NBA MVP and is a nine-time All-Star, but has failed to win a title.

Many questioned whether the pairing of two ball-dominant guards like Westbrook and James Harden would work in Houston, but the longtime friends insisted that it would. After the Rockets were sent home from the playoffs early again, rumors started to swirl that the two weren't happy in Houston and both wanted out.

The Westbrook-Wall deal works under the NBA's rules because the two players are owed about the same amount: Each gets more than $80 million over the next two seasons, plus each has a player option of more than $45 million for 2022-23.

And both were looking to move on.

Wall, the No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2010 draft, became the face of the franchise for Washington, a five-time All-Star who repeatedly helped get his team to the playoffs.

But Wall's Wizards never reached 50 wins in a season or made it past the conference semifinals.

Wall, who is 30, has averaged 19 points and 9.2 assists for his career.

He has been troubled by injuries of late, appearing in only 41 games in 2017-18 because of left knee surgery, then just 32 in 2018-19 because of a left heel problem that required an operation. While recovering from that, Wall tore his left Achilles tendon and sat out all of last season.