Slain officer's family gets flag from D.C.

Dornetta "Donna" Hobbs, second from left, mother of slain police officer Kevin Collins, received a U.S. flag Wednesday that had been flown in his honor over the nation's Capitol. She is standing next to Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant, left, Mayor Shirley Washington and Jason McGehee, who was representing Congressman Bruce Westerman. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Detective Kevin Collins was remembered on Wednesday during a short ceremony in which the slain officer's mother was presented with a U.S. flag that had been flown in his honor.

Jason McGehee, district director for Congressman Bruce Westerman, said Westerman had read into the Congressional Record a statement that honored Collins and thanked his family for "their ultimate sacrifice." The Congressional Record is the official daily record of the proceedings of Congress.

McGehee said Westerman, who was in Washington, D.C, where Congress is in session, then asked for a flag to be flown over the nation's Capitol "to celebrate the life and legacy of Pine Bluff Police Department detective Kevin Collins."

Collins' mother, Dornetta "Donna" Hobbs, stood alongside McGehee, Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant and Mayor Shirley Washington to accept the framed comments that were read into the Congressional Record as well as the flag and another framed item certifying that the flag had been flown in honor of Collins.

Collins, 35, a 5-year veteran of the Pine Bluff Police Department, was shot and killed on Oct. 5 when he and two other officers were involved in an investigation.

Washington gave opening remarks but said that while she normally prepares something to say for such occasions, she had one-by-one surveyed the roomful of law enforcement officers and others who had attended the event, which was held in the Pine Bluff City Council chambers, to get their thoughts. They did not let her down, as she continued with a number of adjectives that had been offered to her to describe him.

Energetic, brave, fearless, hard working, she began, illuminating some of the words with her own experiences of being around Collins, who occasionally drove her to public events or around town to see areas where crimes had occurred.

"He was such a hard worker," she said. "He could be at home and in bed, and the phone would ring and he'd jump up and put on his clothes" and head out on a police call.

Collins was also said to be ambitious, persistent, passionate, dependable and wonderful, which was a word the mayor spelled out and then asked for affirmation from those gathered, reminiscent of a preacher asking for an amen. The audience enthusiastically responded.

Sergeant also used the word "love" to describe Collins because the officer, he said, "loved being a police officer" and had wanted to be one since he was a youngster.

But despite the fervor for his job and everything it entailed, Washington said Collins also "knew how to have a good time" and also knew that it was important to "stop and smell the roses."

She said she had been inspired by the outpouring of letters and other communications from people around the state and country expressing sadness over his loss, adding that "grief that we shared in Pine Bluff was shared throughout the nation."