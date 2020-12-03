State police: Man shot, critically injured by UAMS officer

A Little Rock man was shot and critically wounded by a University of Arkansas Medical Sciences police officer Thursday morning, state police reported.

Tyrone Washington, 39, reportedly attempted to drive away in a stolen truck that had been parked near the UAMS emergency department around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

One of the UAMS officers blocked Shuffield Drive to prevent the truck from leaving the hospital campus, according to a news release.

An officer then approached Washington, who was seated in the driver’s side of the truck, and asked him to stop the engine, police reported.

Washington refused to comply, leading the officer to reach inside the truck cab, in an attempt to gain access to the vehicle ignition switch, authorities said. With the officer’s arm inside the cab, Washington accelerated the truck, causing the officer to be dragged a short distance before he could free himself from the moving vehicle, police said.

According to state police, as the officer fell from the truck, a second UAMS officer fired a service weapon at the driver, wounding Washington. The man was transported back to UAMS where he is being treated, police said.

The officer who fell from the truck was also treated at UAMS for minor abrasions and bruises, and later released, police records show.

According to state police, special agents from the Criminal Investigations Division have been assigned to the case, which will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney in the 6th Judicial District. The prosecuting attorney will determine whether the use of deadly force was in compliance with state laws, police said.