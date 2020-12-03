Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Troopers: Woman, 79, killed in Ashley County crash

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:01 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A Hamburg woman was killed in a crash in Ashley County on Wednesday evening, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m., as Linda K. Harville, 79, drove a 2005 Chrysler west on Polk Street crossing U.S. 425, according to a preliminary report released by state police.

According to troopers, the vehicle failed to yield to a 2007 Chevrolet traveling north on U.S. 425 in the inside line. As a result, the vehicle struck the driver's side door of the Chrysler, troopers said.

Harville died as a result of the crash, according to authorities. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions as cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 575 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT