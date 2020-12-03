Troopers: Woman, 79, killed in Ashley County crash

A Hamburg woman was killed in a crash in Ashley County on Wednesday evening, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m., as Linda K. Harville, 79, drove a 2005 Chrysler west on Polk Street crossing U.S. 425, according to a preliminary report released by state police.

According to troopers, the vehicle failed to yield to a 2007 Chevrolet traveling north on U.S. 425 in the inside line. As a result, the vehicle struck the driver's side door of the Chrysler, troopers said.

Harville died as a result of the crash, according to authorities. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions as cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 575 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.