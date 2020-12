Unofficial results of runoff elections around Arkansas

Absentee ballots come out of a printer on Wednesday Sept. 16 2020 at the Benton County Clerk's Office. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Here is a list of Tuesday's unofficial results from runoff elections in the state, according to county officials. An asterisk signifies an incumbent.

ARKANSAS COUNTY

Stuttgart

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 3,

POSITION 1

Darrin Haller180

Bill Shrum73

BENTON COUNTY

Bentonville

City Council Ward 1, Position 2

Gayatri Agnew1,242

Jeff Matkins969

Centerton

City Council Ward 1,

Position 2

Robin Reed*75

Amy Rochette119

Lowell

Ward 3, Position 1

Liz Estes141

Kendell Stucki74

CHICOT COUNTY

Eudora

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 2,

POSITION 1

Milton Scott Jr.49

Inez Harden28

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY

Jonesboro

CITY CLERK

Linda Allison1,367

April Leggett1,849

DESHA COUNTY

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE,

DISTRICT 6

Richard C. Smith (D)75

Judy G. Day (R)37

McGehee

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 2,

POSITION 2

Kenneth Lewis84

Carlton "Stoney" Fortenberry..80

LOGAN COUNTY

Booneville

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 3,

POSITION 2

Joe Earp96

Bob Halford124

LONOKE COUNTY

Cabot

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 2,

POSITION 1

Stephen Redd507

Douglas E. Warner180

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 2,

POSITION 2

Brandon Hillenburg402

Damon Bivins284

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY

Luxora

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 2,

POSITION 1

Billie Fernandez*93

Emma Jackson73

POINSETT COUNTY

Trumann

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 5,

POSITION 1

Tammie Slinkard (I)71

Jay Paul Woods (I)61

PULASKI COUNTY

Little Rock

School Board, Zone 3

Tommy Branch Jr.196

Evelyn Hemphill Callaway395

School Board, Zone 6

Fransha' Anderson187

Vicki Hatter267

North Little Rock

Mayor

Tracy Steele4,737

Terry C. Hartwick5,417

City Council, Ward 3

Ron Harris906

John Parker577

ST. FRANCIS

Forrest City

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 3,

POSITION 2

Danny Capps202

Frank L. Shaw94

STONE COUNTY

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE,

DISTRICT 2

Travis Trammell (D)157

Chip Doss (R)98

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Fayetteville

City Council Ward 1,

Position 2

D'Andre Jones1,040

Tanner Pettigrew408

Springdale

City Council Ward 4,

Position 2

Mark Fougerousse740

Kathy Jaycox*201

WHITE COUNTY

Bald Knob

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 2,

POSITION 2

Tammy Pitcher McConnell...138

Ella White182

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 3,

POSITION 2

Mary Lou Smith185

Alvin Hearyman138

Beebe

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 3,

POSITION 2

Shannon Woods228

Wes McAfee221