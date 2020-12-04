1A school on big roll thanks to 3

There's been nothing small about the run Mammoth Spring is currently on.

The Bears opened up the season with back-to-back losses to Flippin and Viola but has since reeled off eight victories in a row, including an impressive 86-34 blowout of Crowley's Ridge Academy on Tuesday.

The start of something special could be brewing for the small school located just outside the Missouri border.

"We think we should be 9-1 really," Mammoth Spring Coach Seth Godwin said. "We played Flippin at Flippin with three starters in quarantine. So that's kind of hanging over our head right now. Against Viola, who's the real deal, we were down three in the third before the wheels fell off."

Mammoth Spring has been getting ample production from a number of players. Freshman Aiden Burns is averaging 19 points, while senior Cole Young is right behind him at 18 points per game. Logan Doss, a senior transfer from Missouri, has also had big nights.

With those three and a host of others who are providing consistency in various areas, Godwin believes that his Bears have what it'll take to make a lengthy postseason run in a deep Class 1A.

"I think we're right there with the others," he said. "Izard County, Viola, of course Nevada has a bunch back. ... West Side Greers Ferry and Concord are always good, too.

"But I like where we're at right now and the good thing about it is that we can get a lot better."

eSTEM BOYS

Guard's condition better

eStem Coach Nathan Pottorff continues to receive positive news about guard Cobe Isaac.

The junior, who collapsed during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against Little Rock Christian, is improving, according to updates Pottorff's getting from Isaac's family.

"I heard from his mom, and she said everything went great [Thursday]," he said. "So he's doing better."

Pottorff also mentioned that the team is holding up well, too, all things considered.

"We're doing pretty good," he explained. "I keep them in the loop as much as I can, and [Isaac's] brother plays for us so he's been updating them a lot. They know he's OK, and for them, that's all they need to hear.

"But we had a good practice yesterday, even with everything going on."

eStem is scheduled to return to the floor Monday to face Maumelle Charter.

BIGELOW GIRLS

Tough tests galore

Bigelow hasn't had to make many major covid-19 related adjustments to its schedule thus far, but Coach Jeff Gifford knows that can change at any time.

He's just hoping it won't happen soon.

"So far, everything has been pretty easy for us," he said when asked about how his team has dealt with the pandemic. "We started a little later than some of the other schools, like the 1A teams. So we got a chance to see how they handled things. The main thing, really for us, was setting up the gym to see how many people we can fit in there and getting tickets sent out to visiting teams.

"Aside from [Thursday] against Nemo Vista, we really haven't had a lot of cancellations or had to talk about cancellations."

The Lady Panthers (2-2) have done well since the season began, with their only losses coming to Vilonia and Mayflower, both of which will challenge for titles in Class 5A and 3A. Things will continue to get tougher later this month with road trips to defending Class 2A champ Melbourne, reigning Class 3A co-titlist Valley Springs and perennial Class 3A power Bergman during a three-day span.

But Gifford said the tough scheduling was by design.

"Since we can't play in tournaments, I wanted to schedule our nonconference games as difficult as possible," Gifford said. "Our principal was like, 'what are you trying to do, lose your job'. But those games will help us come tournament time."

THE NEW SCHOOL BOYS

Early season dominance

The New School sure knows how to kick a season off right.

The Cougars won their first 16 games of 2018-19 and their first 14 games of 2019-20. This season, The New School ran out to a 12-0 start before losing to Class 6A Springdale on Nov. 23.

Not bad for a team that didn't hold its first varsity basketball game until 2018.

"It's going good," The New School Coach David Ferrell said, who won 510 games in his 21 seasons at West Fork and coached for four years at the University of the Ozarks until he joined the Cougars in 2017. "Springdale flipped us, but we've been pretty lucky, with all the issues that everybody's got right now. We've been able to kind of play our schedule so far.

"We did have one team cancel on us, but we picked up another game so it worked out"

The Cougars (14-1) have worked over nearly every team on its slate outside of the loss to Springdale. The New School lost all five of its starters off last season's team that finished 36-2, and Ferrell said among the 12 players on the team, 10 are sophomores. Four of those 10th-graders are starting, but youth hasn't stopped the Cougars from dominating early.

"That's probably the biggest challenge night in and night out, just being so young," Ferrell explained. "We're not real experienced, but we're a talented group that works hard. Evan Goldman, a sophomore, is one of our more steady players, as well as Holden Blankenship, who is our one senior that we start.

"Will Sturner, another sophomore, has done well, too. We're playing well, though, and hope to get even better as the year goes on."

WEST MEMPHIS GIRLS

Smooth transition

The transition from Forrest City to West Memphis has gone without a hitch for Erica Leake.

The former Palestine-Wheatley and Louisiana Tech standout spent five seasons as head coach at Forrest City before taking over a Lady Blue Devils program that had become a statewide power under the now-retired Sheila Burns.

West Memphis went 22-7 in Burns' final run last season. This year, Smith is guiding a fairly young team, led by sophomore standout and returning leading scorer Janiya Tucker. Through four games, all has gone well against stiff competition.

"So far everything is great," Leake said. "4-0, knocking off Little Rock Parkview, North Little Rock, Cabot and Bartlett, Tenn. A few games have been canceled due to covid."

The Lady Blue Devils are set to return to play Thursday 10 against Class 6A Conway. West Memphis won last year's meeting 84-74

CADDO HILLS BOYS

An ideal start

Winning a state championship sits atop Caddo Hill's to-do list this season. So far, the Indians haven't done anything to ruin their title chances.

"We've got a pretty good team," Caddo Hills Coach Josh Ferrell said. "I only lost one starter from last year and got everybody else back from a team that went 32-11. We've got some great kids that have played well so far."

Caddo Hills (10-0) has rarely been tested through the first six weeks of the season and has gotten a big boost from Kirby transfer Cameron Gaither, who Ferrell said was originally from Caddo.

That experience, along with what an All-Arkansas guard like Gaither brings, has led to a perfect start to the year. The Indians were 32-11 last season and reached the Class 1A quarterfinals but could be headed for bigger things if they continue to play at a high level.

"These guys are fun to coach," Ferrell said.