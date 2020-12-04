Arkansas-Lipscomb game time changed

Arkansas guard Desi Sills looks to make a play during a game against North Texas on Nov. 28, 2020, in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, Arkansas Razorbacks )

— The start time for Arkansas' basketball game against Lipscomb on Saturday has been moved up one hour.

Tipoff has been scheduled for 4 p.m. for the game between the Razorbacks and Bisons at Bud Walton Arena. SEC Network will televise the game.

The game was originally scheduled to be shown only on SEC Network-Plus, but was added to SEC Network's lineup after a football game between Georgia and Vanderbilt was postponed.

Arkansas is 3-0 this season following a 72-60 victory over Texas-Arlington on Wednesday. Lipscomb is 1-2 following a 67-55 loss to Cincinnati this week.