Arkansas-Tulsa time announced

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas’ basketball game at Tulsa will have a 6 p.m. tipoff Tuesday at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, it was announced Thursday.

The game isn’t being televised, but there will be a live stream on ESPN-Plus. No fans will be allowed to attend the game because of covid-19 protocols.

