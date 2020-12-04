Arkansas-Tulsa time announced

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas’ basketball game at Tulsa will have a 6 p.m. tipoff Tuesday at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, it was announced Thursday.
The game isn’t being televised, but there will be a live stream on ESPN-Plus. No fans will be allowed to attend the game because of covid-19 protocols.
Arkansas is playing at Tulsa as part of a two-game series between the teams after the Razorbacks b
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.