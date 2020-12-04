Bowl-game invitations suddenly shrinking

All of a sudden it no longer looks like a possible 3-7 University of Arkansas team is an automatic to get a bowl bid.

Already nine bowls have canceled for this season because of the latest outbreaks of covid-19, including the Las Vegas Bowl which has a tie-in to the SEC.

That leaves the SEC with nine bowl tie-ins, not including the College Football Playoff.

All games in the SEC just became more important for everyone but Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Exactly how many more bowls are considering postponing is not known at this time, but if the medical experts are correct, and the Thanksgiving weekend is going to leave us in even more virus turmoil, there could be more.

Wish it could be blamed on the virus, but was just a brain freeze that had yours truly saying Arkansas had retired Sidney Moncrief's No. 4 jersey. The Milwaukee Bucks did that; Arkansas retired his No. 32.

Went 6-1 with the picks last week to bring the total to 41-19.

Here are this week's picks.

Arkansas at Missouri

There are so many story lines in this game. Barry Odom returns to Columbia where he was fired last season. Sam Pittman takes on the third new coach in the SEC , Eliah Drinkwitz. He's 2-0 with wins over Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach. All three were thought to be on the Arkansas Razorbacks' list to replace Chad Morris.

Plus, the Hogs are coming back after a week off because of covid-19. Just how many players are 100% will be seen tomorrow. A big key to this game will be the Razorbacks getting some yardage on the ground. The Tigers are No. 1 in the SEC in pass defense, allowing just 227 yards per game. Guys seem to step up for Pittman. Arkansas 27-24

Louisiana-Monroe

at Arkansas State

The Red Wolves have lost five straight, mainly because their defense gives up an average of 31 points per game. The Warhawks are just as bad on defense and about half as good on offense as ASU. The Red Wolves snap the losing streak and finish the season with the first of two wins. Arkansas State 42-21

Alabama at LSU

Traditionally one of the biggest games of the season, this one looks more crimson than purple and gold, especially since Death Valley is limited to how many fans can be in the stadium. Between Mac Jones' throwing and Najee Harris' running, the Crimson Tide are hard to guard. Nick Saban returns and Ed Orgeron keeps promising to fix the Tigers. It just won't be this week. Alabama 45-24

Texas A&M at Auburn

If the Aggies hope to stay in the College Football Playoff conversation, they have to win on the Plains, and that's not easy unless you have the officials on your side. The Aggies' defense could be the difference.

Texas A&M 28-21

Florida at Tennessee

The Vols won't be putting the wheels back on this week, not against the Gators who have won five consecutive games. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, the SEC leader in passing, has become a commonly mentioned named in the running for the Heisman Trophy. Florida 42-21

Vanderbilt at Georgia

The Commodores' defense ranks 12th in the SEC against the pass and 13th against the run. The Bulldogs defense' is No. 1 against the run and No. 10 against the pass. The problem is Vandy's offense doesn't run or throw very well. The 'Dores, looking to break an 0-8 record, will still be looking next week. Georgia 31-14

South Carolina

at Kentucky

Feel sorry for the Gamecocks, the Wildcats' basketball team lost to Kansas. There is nothing magical about this game. The most the Gamecocks can hope for is to bag up some groceries at Kroger Field. Kentucky 31-14