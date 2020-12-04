Football in a pandemic a faulty struggle

Early in the conference call, a couple of hours before Wednesday afternoon's kickoff and a day after the San Francisco 49ers became the Arizona 49ers, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell remained stiff-upper-lip positive.

"It will take a partnership and discipline to complete this season," he said. "I'm confident we'll be able to do it."

Translation: The show must go on.

And that's fine. It's just a game. No more and no less. But this past week has been a good lesson for everyone in sports that playing games in the middle of a covid-19 pandemic is exactly what you'd fear from playing games in the middle of a pandemic.

No, it's not just Goodell -- everyone sees we're approaching a critical mass of problems that will take "partnership and discipline." That, you can be sure, will be the NFL's new watchwords replacing the previous, "Out of an abundance of caution ..."

This isn't like viewing some glass-half-full or glass-half-empty situation. Only a camel could find water in this glass this week.

Look beyond Denver playing last Sunday without a quarterback due to virus concerns or how San Francisco was kicked out of its hometown. Look to the colleges, where more than 100 games have been canceled this season and teams from Ohio State to Miami learned their postseason hopes range from slim (Ohio State) to none (Miami) not because of the won-loss record or strength of schedule.

Their problem is a new metric: Length of schedule. Canceling games canceled their hopes. Still, the season is navigated, even as the No. 1 team in the country, Alabama, played without the games' biggest coach, Nick Saban, who was struck with the virus. The game's second biggest coach, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, was struck dumb in criticizing Florida State for canceling their game due to a virus.

Wednesday brought the most uncomfortable example yet about the need to keep drawing TV money. The game between Pittsburgh and Baltimore skipped like a stone across a pond from Thanksgiving Day to Sunday to Tuesday as more Baltimore players kept testing positive for the virus.

No matter if Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and other distinctive Ravens players couldn't play. Competition doesn't matter this season -- the Denver game showed that when a receiver had to play quarterback.

The NFL also wanted to play the game Wednesday night to at least be a prime-time feature. But NBC didn't want to reschedule a holiday special. So there it was on a Wednesday afternoon that just shouted: Are you ready for some football?

Anyone?

If the players and coaches are fine with playing, then so be it. It would be an interesting, nation-wide poll to take if honesty and anonymity was secured. Look at the Hurricanes at this point. They're 7-1, ranked No. 10 with no postseason hardware to play for, and after skipping a couple of weeks due to a virus outbreak, could have canceled the year outright and felt fine about everything.

Instead, it's on to Duke, a hastily scheduled game after Wake Forest's outbreak canceled UM's original game a week before it was to be played.

"We're excited about finishing the season," said Miami Coach Manny Diaz, who recently tested positive for the virus. "This team has to have a great sense of, 'Hey, we'll come in today and find out what today is all about because we know by tomorrow it might change.' "

Football always was going to be tough with the high numbers of people involved in a a team and no bubble. It's lived up to expectations. The Dolphins stayed at home like the rest of the league Monday and Tuesday, hoping to mitigate spread after the Thanksgiving holiday. They were back to work Wednesday.

"I would just say these are the cards we've been dealt, and we've got to play this hand," Dolphins Coach Brian Flores said. "Everyone's dealing with the pandemic. Everyone is doing things differently than they did a year ago."

Flores admitted there's, "just maybe a little bit of adversity. But again, that's never hurt anyone."

Goodell is confident the season will finish. That means it will, too. What's less certain is how many more crises this football season will take before the end. And, just think, basketball and hockey are about to start.