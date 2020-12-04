Garza gets 30 in 1st half as Iowa routs W. Illinois

Iowa center Luka Garza (center) is fouled while driving to the basket between Western Illinois forward Rod Johnson Jr. (left) and guard Erik Talton during the first half Thursday in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 3 Hawkeyes to a 99-58 victory. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Luka Garza and Jack Nunge came to Iowa in the same recruiting class. It's a connection that Garza, the Big Ten player of the year last season, appreciates.

And with Nunge now back with the Hawkeyes, Garza couldn't be happier -- for a lot of reasons.

Garza scored 35 points, 30 in the first half, and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 3 Iowa stayed unbeaten with a 99-58 win over Western Illinois on Thursday night.

Nunge, playing his first game this season following the death of his father, matched his career high with 18 points for the Hawkeyes (3-0).

"It was incredible," Garza said. "His strength is so inspiring. That's my brother. He is so responsible for the development of myself and my game. I'm just so proud of him, and his ability to push through everything he and his family are going through."

Nunge's career has taken a different path than Garza. Nunge took a redshirt season two years ago, then missed almost all of last season with a knee injury.

He was expected to be a key part of Iowa's rotation this season, but he missed the first two games because of the death of his father, Mark, a physician in Newburgh, Ind.

"It's been a long road for me -- it's been over a year since I've played a game," Nunge said. "To go out there and finally show what I can do felt good for me."

Nunge shot 8 of 11 from the floor in 21 minutes of action.

"It was just so incredible to see," Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said. "And I knew it was going to happen."

Garza reached 30 points in the first half for the second consecutive game. He had 36 by halftime of last Friday's 103-76 victory over Southern.

It was the 19th consecutive game of 20 points or more for Garza, the lone unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team. That matched North Carolina State's T.J. Warren (2013-14) for the longest streak by a major conference player over the last 20 seasons.

Tamell Pearson had 12 points to lead Western Illinois (0-1).

NO. 7 KANSAS 89,

WASHBURN 54

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- David McCormack scored 17 points, Ochai Agbaji added 16 and Jalen Wilson had 12, helping seventh-ranked Kansas (3-1) cruise to a victory over lower-division Washburn in the Jayhawks' long-delayed home opener.

Braun and Tyler Geiman led the Ichabods with nine points apiece. Clausing finished with eight.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 64,

VMI 57

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds and No. 16 Virginia Tech won its 34th consecutive nonconference game at home.

Tyrece Radford added 13 points and Justyn Mutts had 10 points and 9 rebounds for the Hokies (4-0).

Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead VMI (2-2). Greg Parham added 12 points.

NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 70,

CALIFORNIA 62

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Remy Martin produced another impressive performance on California's home floor, finishing with 22 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds as No. 25 Arizona State beat the Golden Bears in the Pac-12 opener for both schools.

Prized freshman Josh Christopher added 14 points for the Sun Devils (3-1).

Cal star Matt Bradley had 20 points and eight rebounds but was just 1 for 9 on three-pointers.

STATE DIVISION I MEN

WINTHROP 80,

ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK 75

Winthrop scored 14 of the first 18 points of the second half and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock never recovered in a game played at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Markquis Nowell led the Trojans (2-2) with 25 points while Nikola Maric added 20 points while pulling down 11 rebounds.

Winthrop (2-0) led 42-40 at the half and had pushed its lead to 56-44 at the 15:36 mark of the second half.

D.J. Burns hit 9 of 10 shots and scored a team-high 19 points for Winthrop.