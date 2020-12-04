The mudslide after heavy rains in Haines, Alaska, was as wideas two football fields, officials said. (AP/Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities/Matt Boron)

2 people killed in Alaska landslide ID'd

JUNEAU, Alaska -- An area economic development official and a woman who rents an apartment from him have been identified as the two people missing after a landslide as wide as two football fields slammed into a neighborhood in Haines, Alaska, the mayor said Thursday.

The home of David Simmons, interim executive director of the Haines Economic Development Corp., was among the four houses destroyed when the landslide came down Wednesday, Haines Mayor Douglas Olerud said. Jenae Larson was renting an apartment above Simmons' garage, he said.

Officials initially said six people were missing, but the count was narrowed Thursday when four people were found safe. Alaska State Troopers said about 9 feet of mud and trees covered the area.

Rescue crews from Juneau traveled about 100 miles north to Haines on Thursday morning, troopers said.

The ground remained unstable, and crews were trying to assess the area "while still protecting everybody, and so we don't have a bigger incident than we currently have," Olerud said.

There were numerous smaller slides in the community of about 2,500 people as heavy rains battered much of southeast Alaska.

The National Weather Service said Haines received up to 10 inches of rain in the past two days.

Giving Tuesday donations up by 25%

NEW YORK -- Donations on Giving Tuesday, an 8-year-old campaign to get people to give money to charities, rose 25% from last year, organizers said.

Nearly $2.5 billion was donated around the U.S. on Tuesday, according to estimates by GivingTuesday, the nonprofit behind the campaign. That's up from last year's total of about $2 billion.

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a way to get people to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, when people are already opening their wallets for the kickoff of the holiday shopping season.

The 92nd Street Y, a community center in New York, is credited with coming up with the idea. A separate organization, called GivingTuesday, was later created to organize and promote it.

Charities and businesses use the hashtag #GivingTuesday on social media to spread awareness and seek donations.

No Kid Hungry, for example, said it raised $2.3 million on Giving Tuesday, up 341% from last year's haul of $521,000. The organization, which advocates to end child hunger, attributed the increase in generosity to the pandemic, which has created more awareness that children are missing meals because of closed schools and high unemployment.

Trial in Wisconsin slayings to proceed

KENOSHA, Wis. -- A court commissioner ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence to warrant a trial for a 17-year-old accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a night of unrest in Wisconsin.

The ruling in the case against Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Ill., came after a contentious hearing in which the defendant's lawyer tried to show he had acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for the Aug. 25 fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during a night of unrest two days after the police shooting in Kenosha of Jacob Blake, a local Black man.

During a preliminary hearing conducted via video, Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating found that the case should proceed to trial.

Rittenhouse told police that he was attacked while guarding someone's business and that he fired in self-defense. He was freed from jail last month after posting $2 million bond.

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have painted Rittenhouse as a trigger-happy white supremacist who was in Kenosha that night to provoke a response.

Tiger at rescue sanctuary hurts feeder

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A female volunteer who regularly feeds big cats was bitten and seriously injured by a tiger Thursday morning at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida, which was made famous by the Netflix series "Tiger King," officials said.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a trauma alert call about 8:30 a.m. Thursday from the sanctuary, agency spokesman Eric Seidel told The Associated Press.

Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, said in an email that the volunteer, Candy Couser, 69, was feeding a 3-year-old male tiger named Kimba when she noticed that the animal was not in his usual location. Baskin said Couser opened a gate that had been clipped shut, and she reached in to unclip it.

"Kimba grabbed her arm and nearly tore it off at the shoulder," Baskin said.

Couser was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries after the staff and other volunteers at Big Cat Rescue sought to stop the bleeding, Baskin said. Later Thursday, Baskin said Couser's arm was broken in three places and her shoulder was badly injured, but she was able to move her fingers. Surgery was scheduled later in the day.

Baskin said Couser did not want Kimba to suffer any consequences for the incident.