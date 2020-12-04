Gosnell man, 31, accused in teen-sex case

A Gosnell man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen in Mississippi County, court records filed Thursday show.

Derick Jermain Pollard, 31, was charged with second-degree sexual assault in Mississippi County Circuit Court, according to the records.

Prosecutors sought to treat Pollard as a habitual offender, due to three prior felony convictions, including third-degree sexual assault, sex offender appearing on a school campus and failing to comply with reporting procedures as a sex offender, according to a criminal information document.

Records indicate a $3,000 bond was set in the case.

Pollard’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Dec. 22 at the Mississippi County Courthouse.