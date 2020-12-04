Greenwood on the cusp of another championship season

Bad things usually happen to a team when its longtime coach leaves, senior starters have to be replaced, and a player with very little experience is now the starting quarterback.

That happens at a lot of places but not at Greenwood, which simply reshuffles the deck and goes about its business of winning football games. Only Lake Hamilton stands in the way of another championship for the Bulldogs, who'll take the field with a 13-0 record at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the Class 6A state championship game at War Memorial.

The game is a rematch from Week 10 when Greenwood made the long trip to Lake Hamilton and won 38-28 to claim the 6A-West Conference championship.

Even the most ardent Greenwood fan had to prepared for a drop-off this season after Rick Jones, who coached the Bulldogs to eight state championships and 12 conference championships, left to take a football job with the Missouri Tigers. But Greenwood has yet to lose a game under Chris Young, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach of the Bulldogs, who hope to add a 10th state championship after being eliminated in the playoffs last year by Searcy.

The Bulldogs are led by L.D. Richmond, who played slot receiver last year while Jace Presley guided the Bulldogs at quarterback. Richmond has been outstanding at quarterback and he's backed by Hunter Houston, who filled in admirably when Richmond was hurt in games, to keep the Bulldogs undefeated.

Greenwood is known for its passing game, but the Bulldogs can also frustrate opponents with a power running game led by Hunter Wilkinson, who ran for 135 yards last week against Marion.

Lake Hamilton has its best team since 2008, when the Wolves beat El Dorado 42-28 at War Memorial Stadium to win the Class 6A state championship. Lake Hamilton is on the cusp again of a championship with 1,000-yards rushers Owen Miller and Tevin Woodley running behind tough hombres along the offensive line. Lake Hamilton lost four weeks ago to Greenwood, but there's been too many examples of a team getting its revenge in the playoffs for the Bulldogs to let up now.

That's unlikely to happen at Greenwood, where the tradition of winning championships continues.

RICK'S PICK: Greenwood

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian at HARRISON

CLASS 4A

Dumas at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Ozark at STUTTGART

CLASS 3A

Booneville at HARDING ACADEMY

Paris at HOXIE

PICKS

LAST WEEK: 8-1 (88 percent)

OVERALL: 230-50 (83 percent)