High court tax ruling in favor of LR airport

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday wiped out a $450,000 property tax bill for the state's largest airport, ending a four-year dispute with the Pulaski County assessor over whether three empty buildings, which the Little Rock airport offers for lease, can be taxed.

The high court unanimously ruled the buildings in question at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field are shielded from taxation but only as long they are not being rented out under a provision of the Arkansas Constitution that exempts such properties used "exclusively for public purposes."

For 124 years, the law has recognized that publicly held land being leased out for profit is subject to taxation, Justice Rhonda Wood stated in the seven-page ruling, citing a state Supreme Court decision from 1986.

"Whether the property is actually and directly used for a public purpose depends on the context. Here, unquestionably, the airport purchased the properties for long-term use and periodically leased the properties to private businesses," Wood wrote. "The uncontroverted evidence was that the airport directly used the subject properties exclusively for public purposes when the properties were unleased."

The issue before the court was whether the buildings could be taxed because the airport and its owner, the city of Little Rock, were actively marketing the properties to potential tenants.

"Instead, the issue is whether a government entity's ownership of unleased property while it pursues a private lease can constitute an exclusive public purpose," Wood wrote. "We hold that it can ... because the unrefuted evidence showed that the Airport utilized the properties in a manner that served an exclusive public purpose during the unleased periods."

The airport maintained that since the buildings, known as the Hawker Facility, the Carrier Facility and the Southwest Facility, had other uses when not being leased out, those properties should be considered tax exempt.

The Hawker property is next to the airport's primary runway. When the property is empty, that's where the airport stores and sets up equipment such as snow brooms, bulldozers and trucks used to clear the runways during snow and ice events on the grounds. The facility also houses a historical plane owned by the airport and provides office space for Little Rock police.

The Carrier and Southwest properties were purchased to maintain a buffer around the airport as part of its efforts to control the development and use of the grounds to keep them compatible with airport use by eliminating potential radio interference and preventing glares that would disrupt the airport.

Two of the court's seven justices, Jo Hart and Shawn Womack, issued a concurring decision that stated they believe the exemption should be broadened to exempt all publicly owned properties, regardless of whether they are being leased for profit or not.

"[When] real property is owned by a municipality, the concept of 'used exclusively for a public purposes' is in effect the default condition -- all use is public use, unless something occurs to change the property from public to private," Hart wrote.

Thursday's ruling ends more than four years of legal wrangling over the properties' status. Assessor Janet Troutman Ward denied the airport's tax-exemption application in October 2016. The airport appealed that decision to County Judge Barry Hyde, who sided with the airport in March 2018.

The airport took the county to Pulaski County Circuit Court to challenge Hyde's decision that same month, resulting in a September 2019 trial before Judge Alice Gray, who decided in favor of the county in a December 2019 decision.

Thursday's ruling overturns Gray's findings.