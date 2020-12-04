High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BEEBE 71, HOT SPRINGS 59 Logan Worthington led the way with 28 points as Beebe (3-1) held on for the win. Rylie Marshall had 23 points for the Badgers. J.J. Walker scored 25 points for Hot Springs (1-1).

CADDO HILLS 51, WALDRON 41 Connor Kincannon scored 13 points and Cameron Gaither had 10 points as Caddo Hills (10-0) maintained its unbeaten streak. Matt Turner added 11 points for the Indians.

FAYETTEVILLE 63, CABOT 51 Corey Williams poured in a game-high 29 points, including six three-pointers, to power Fayetteville (4-1) to the road victory. Landon Glasper tossed in 11 points for the Bulldogs.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 48, LITTLE ROCK HALL 47 Jacob Joe knocked down 3 three-pointers and finished with a team-high 15 points as Northside (3-1) beat Hall for the second time this season. Dae'Marion Savoy scored 12 points for the Grizzlies, including the go-ahead free throw with 1:06 left in the game.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 61, MORRILTON 56 A pair of free throws from Hudson Likens sealed a victory for Little Rock Central (3-1). Bryson Warren scored 21 points and Corey Camper added 19 points for Central. Annor Boateng had 13 points for the Tigers. Joseph Pinion ended with 23 points and seven rebounds while Henry Cowles pumped in 16 points for Morrilton (2-1).

MELBOURNE 42, BAY 36 Remi Lawrence had 13 points as Melbourne (4-2) survived. Bradie Gunter finished with 12 points and four steals while Jaxon Sanders also had 12 points for the Bearkatz.

MOUNTAINBURG 59, PARIS 34 Waylon Cluck's 17 points helped power Mountainburg (4-1) at home. Ethan Gregory and Luke Moxley had 10 points apiece for the Dragons.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 65, CEDARVILLE 55 J.C. Philip and Elliott Wessels each scored 18 points as Shiloh Christian (2-0) pulled out the victory.

GIRLS

CONWAY 60, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 35 Chloe Clardy scored 19 points as Conway (4-2) won for the second time this week. Savannah Scott and Kalayna King had 10 points each for the Lady Wampus Cats.

DOVER 61, BOONEVILLE 43 Kaylee Singleton's 16 points were more than enough to keep Dover (6-0) unbeaten. Heaven Sanchez had 12 points and Leigh Swint delivered 11 points for Booneville (3-2).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 39, GLEN ROSE 19 Hannah Jackson tallied 10 points to carry Episcopal Collegiate (4-2). Riley Brady had 9 points and 12 rebounds, while Avery Marsh chipped in with 9 points.

FAYETTEVILLE 64, CABOT 40 Claudia Bridges' 24 points paced Fayetteville (3-1) to a rout. Loren Lindsey had 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Laylah Reece scored nine points for Cabot (1-4).

GREENWOOD 67, BENTONVILLE 57 Kinley Fisher scored 20 points as Greenwood (3-1) staved off several rallies in the second half to win. Abby Summitt ended with 16 points and Shea Goodwin added 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 35-30 at halftime. Maryam Dauda had a game-high 24 points for Bentonville (2-1).

HARDING ACADEMY 51, ATKINS 48 Calle Citty had 21 points to help Harding Academy (4-1) win its fourth game in a row.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 42, QUITMAN 41 Brett Gardner had 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as Southside Batesville (3-2) squeaked by.

THE NEW SCHOOL 63, OMAHA 41 Holden Blankenship scored 16 points as The New School (14-1) rolled after leading 31-20 at halftime. Evan Goldman added 13 points, including 10 in a row to start the second half. Devon Wolf had 16 points and William Gray had 12 for Omaha (2-5).

WHITE HALL 49, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 43 Lilly Hood totaled a team-high 19 points for White Hall (3-0) in its victory. Camille Wallaced had 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs.