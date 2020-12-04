Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hot Springs police name suspect in Thursday's shooting

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:52 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The Hot Springs Police Department has named 18-year-old Dyonsae Merraye Famous as the suspect involved in Thursday's shooting.

The Hot Springs Police Department has named 18-year-old Dyonsae Merraye Famous as the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Potter Street Thursday evening.

Officers responded at 5:44 p.m. to the 300 block of Potter St., in reference to a shooting, according to a report.

On arrival, officers were told the 16-year-old victim had been brought to a local hospital by a private vehicle, officers said.

Authorities said Famous had fired a weapon from a vehicle.

According to authorities, officers made contact with the injured teen and found the victim had injuries consistent with a shooting.

Police obtained felony warrants for Famous for first-degree battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm that remain active.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT