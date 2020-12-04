• Hannah Viverette of Hagerstown, Md., who had been recording herself dancing in her apartment when she heard her balcony door open, fled and called police, leaving her video equipment running, capturing video of a burglar and enabling police to arrest a 36-year-old suspect two days later.

• Justin Obert, 32, convicted of drunkenly firing two distress flares from a boat near Fort Myers Beach, Fla., when there was no real emergency, triggering a U.S. Coast Guard rescue effort, was sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to pay $13,414 to cover the operation's cost.

• Wesley Moribe, 41, and Courtney Peterson, 46, two Kauai, Hawaii, residents, who boarded a flight home from San Francisco despite knowing they had covid-19, were charged with second-degree reckless endangering when they landed.

• Curtis Swan, 27, and Aaleyah Clay, 29, face animal-cruelty charges, accused of leaving their male Husky dog tied to a backyard fence in Roselle, N.J., where he was found by an animal-control officer five days after the couple moved to Sandy Springs, Ga.

• Barney Frank, 80, the former Massachusetts congressman, filed a lawsuit against a contractor who walked off the job and left Frank's home in Wells, Maine, unfinished despite him having paid $350,000 upfront toward construction.

• Jeremy Schulman, 45, an attorney in Bethesda, Md., accused of plotting to steal more than $12.5 million in Somali government funds held in bank accounts frozen because of the country's political instability, was indicted on federal wire fraud and other counts, prosecutors said.

• Zaosong Zheng, 31, a medical researcher who pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle 21 vials of cancer research material out of the U.S. to his native China by hiding it in his luggage, will be deported, prosecutors in Boston said.

• Emma Olsson, a Swedish prosecutor, said a woman in her 70s is no longer suspected of having kept her son locked up in an apartment south of Stockholm for as long as 28 years, saying the man's injuries were from illnesses, not violence.

• Stuart Cameron, chief of police in Suffolk County, N.Y., called it a "public health issue" after his officers broke up a party at a Long Island mansion attended by more than 400 people after getting numerous complaints, including one from the owner who had rented out the property through an online service.