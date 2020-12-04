No. 16 Razorbacks fly past Warhawks

Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels (center) and forward Erynn Barnum (4) pressure Louisiana-Monroe guard Kyren Whittington during the first half Thursday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. No. 16 Arkansas won 103-50 to bounce back from Sunday’s loss at No. 12 Maryland. More photos at arkansasonline.com/124uawomen/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team used a quick flurry to apply the knockout punch against Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday.

The No. 16 Razorbacks missed their first five shots, then made seven in a row in a 20-0 spurt to take control and go on for a 103-50 victory in Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (4-1) trailed 4-2, but redshirt senior Chelsea Dungee keyed the game-changing spurt with a pair of layups and a three-pointer, and the Razorbacks never looked back against the overmatched Warhawks, who were playing their season-opener.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said his team had great focus, despite the slow start.

“After a slow start, felt like we found the best shot pretty much every trip down the floor except for just a handful,” Neighbors said. “And to play at that pace and only turn it over five times, really good attention to detail, not looking at the scoreboard.

“Not playing your opponent, but playing yourselves. No overlooking them with what is ahead of us on the weekend.”

Arkansas can now focus its energy on No. 4 and defending-national champion Baylor. The Bears come to town for a 5 p.m. tip Sunday in Walton Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks, who were coming off a 115-96 loss to Maryland over the weekend, took care of business Thursday night.

Louisiana-Monroe (0-1) had a brief 4-2 lead more than three minutes into the first quarter, but Dungee’s driving layup started a string of seven consecutive baskets by Arkansas.

Graduate transfer Destiny Slocum followed with a short pull-up jumper off a Taylah Thomas steal to give Arkansas the lead for good at 6-4.

Arkansas then hit the accelerator with 16 more points in a little more than three minutes to lead 22-4 before cruising to the big victory.

The Razorbacks went on to make 17 of their next 20 shots after the first five misses and led 49-19 with 4:52 left in the first half. They reached triple digits on freshman Rylee Langerman’s three-pointer with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter for a 100-44 lead.

Neighbors said his team had no panic. Instead, Arkansas just stayed the course.

“I thought we got the best shot we could possibly get on those first few possessions,” Neighbors said. “They were the right people. They were in rhythm, just didn’t go down.”

Slocum led six Razorbacks in double figures with 18 points in 21 minutes of action. Erynn Barnum gave Arkansas a big lift off the bench with a career-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and tied for team honors with eight rebo0unds in 16 minutes.

Barnum has played well thus far, Neighbors said.

“She gives us a spark immediately,” Neighbors said. “Taylah gets out there and wears their big down, running, running, running, running and they’re still in the game and here comes Erynn fresh. She’s playing very confidently. Her teammates have a lot of confidence in her. She’s really defending as well.”

The play of Barnum and Thomas will be key against a physical Baylor team on Sunday, Neighbors said.

“I look up every night and we’re getting 19 [points] and 16 [rebounds] out of those guys, that’s great production,” Neighbors said. “It’ll be big, Baylor’s obviously got a lot of size. They will have four kids bigger than us in there.”

Dungee added 15 points, while Amber Ramirez and Makayla Daniels chipped in 11 each. Sophomore Marquesha Davis impressed off the bench with 14 points and three steals.

Whitney Goins was ULM’s only player in double figures with 11 points.