Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• Kendra Jensen, 48, of 3404 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Jensen was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Halley Hellyer, 28, of 16216 Sycamore Lane in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Hellyer was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Steve Robinson, 26, of 995 Vale St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance. Robinson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Louis Jackson, 26, of 327 S. University Ave. No. 2 in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery, theft by receiving and possession of firearm by certain persons. Jackson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Eddie Ashmore, 54, of 3459 N. Nottingham Place in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and false imprisonment. Ashmore was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Springdale

• Luis Hernandez, 34, of 2400 Jill Circle in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Hernandez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Dayna Escarzega, 37, of 2655 E. Petunia Court in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer. Escarzega was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.