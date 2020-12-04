Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Davis finalizes 5-year deal

Anthony Davis finalized a five-year contract worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. One day after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers through 2022-23, Davis committed to the Lakers through the 2024-25 season. Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents both Davis and James, confirmed the terms of both deals to The Associated Press. General Manager Rob Pelinka announced both of his All-NBA first-team superstars had agreed to new contracts Thursday night without disclosing their terms. Davis' deal includes an early termination clause prior to the fifth year, but the lengthy contract is still a clear declaration that the 27-year-old Davis sees his long-term future with the 17-time NBA champions. Davis excelled throughout his first season with the Lakers, averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.

Nuggets re-sign Millsap

The Denver Nuggets have re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal. Millsap has spent the last three seasons in Denver, averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal in 159 games. Although Millsap, 35, played fewer minutes (24.3) last season than he had in any season since 2007-08, he remained highly effective, averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting a career-high 43.5% from three-point range. The 14-year NBA veteran helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2008-09 and his re-signing comes after Denver lost key frontcourt players Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee in free agency.

GOLF

Knox holds Mayakoba lead

Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic. The 35-year-old Scot birdied five of the last six holes on his opening nine, then played the final nine in 1 under with a bogey on the par-4 second and birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth. Chile's Joaquin Niemann was a stroke back with Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and American Tom Hoge. Niemann is donating his entire prize money and $5,000 for every birdie and $10,000 for an eagle to help pay for a drug for his 2-month-old relative in Chile. Knox has two victories on the PGA Tour and one on the European Tour. He lost in a playoff at Mayakoba in 2016. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 70. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) turned in a 6-over 77.

Hull on top in Texas

Charley Hull fought through cold and windy conditions to take the first-round lead Thursday in the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas. The 24-year-old Englishwoman shot a 3-under 69, making six birdies and three bogeys at Old American Golf Club with the afternoon temperature only climbing into the high 40s. Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and Pornanong Phatlum were a stroke back in the final event before the U.S. Women's Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) fired a 4-over 75, Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) turned in a 5-over 76 and Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 9-over 80. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) was still on the course when the tournament was called because of darkness.

Sullivan nears Tour record

Andy Sullivan came within a stroke of tying the European Tour record for the lowest 36-hole score by shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the Golf in Dubai Championship on Thursday. The English golfer followed up his round of 61 on Wednesday by making five birdies and an eagle at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, lifting him to 17 under par overall and a three-shot lead. Ernie Els holds the 36-hole record after being 18 under par in 2004 at the midway point of the Heineken Classic. Colin Montgomerie, meanwhile, was 18 under for his final 36 holes at the European Masters in 1996. Sullivan's one victory this season came at the English Championship in August, when he finished on 27 under par for a seven-stroke win.

FOOTBALL

NFL reinstates Gordon

Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks' roster as early as today. Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league's substance abuse policies. Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league's drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and "substances of abuse," the league said in a statement at the time. It was the eighth time overall Gordon had been suspended by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league's policies on banned substances.

No fans for Rose Bowl

No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of covid-19 restrictions imposed by the state, county and city of Pasadena. The Tournament of Roses said Thursday that it requested special permission to allow for a limited number of spectators or a select number of guests of players and coaches at the 90,888-seat stadium but was denied. Los Angeles County is under a stay-home order that took effect this week and runs through mid-December. Pasadena has its own public health department and can set its own rules, but has mostly followed the county's lead during the coronavirus pandemic.