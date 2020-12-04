OPINION | WALLY HALL: Covid still ruling college football

When the Vanderbilt at Georgia game was postponed this morning it brought to total 115 college football games that have been postponed or canceled because of covid-19.

While that seems like a lot, considering how many games were scheduled, around 1,000 this season, that’s not too bad.

Although, it does seem to be getting worse at the end of the season and ESPN is scrambling to make sure it has games to show.

When Liberty hinted it might not have enough players for its showdown with Coastal Carolina ESPN quickly contacted BYU and, just like that, a pairing of undefeated teams were on TV.

No. 18 Coastal Carolina will host No. 13 BYU and Liberty, having its greatest season in history, is left out.

Houston at SMU, a match-up of former Southeast Conference opponents, was finally canceled.

That game was originally scheduled for Nov. 21 and was switched to Dec. 5 because of virus cases, but has since been canceled due to even more cases.

There is only a couple of weeks left of this drama but the Rose Bowl, the granddaddy of all bowl games, announced earlier this week for its College Football Playoff there would be no fans allowed.

Plus, nine bowl games have already been canceled for this season.

This comes just in time for basketball, which may be as crazy as football, but the NCAA Tournament will be played and will happen in one city.