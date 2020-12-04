PA, Wynne to get reacquainted in semifinals

Junior running back Joe Himon (right) is Pulaski Academy’s most dynamic player, running for 1,739 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He also has 7 touchdown catches. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

Wynne and Pulaski Academy have met twice in December in the past seven seasons but in the Class 5A state championship game.

But tonight, the Yellowjackets (11-0) and Bruins (11-0) are facing each other in the Class 5A semifinals at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock.

Pulaski Academy won both state title matchups against Wynne in 2014 and 2016 as part of the school's four-peat from 2014-17.

He wasn't coaching the Yellowjackets during those previous meetings, but Wynne Coach Van Paschal is aware of the recent series between the two teams. The veteran coach is moving forward and is focused on tonight's game.

"We have trust in our game plan and in our players," Paschal said. "We can't talk about '16 or '14. We have to tell our guys, 'This is '20."

There's good reason for Paschal to have trust in the Yellowjackets.

Wynne won the 5A-East Conference championship and is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2017.

"I think we've played well this season," said Paschal, who is in his fourth season at Wynne. "It's been a different year. This team is a little different. But our guys have done a good job of not being too high or too low."

Senior quarterback Marterius Ross has accounted for 1,138 yards (639 rushing, 499 passing) and 22 touchdowns (11 passing, 11 rushing). Junior slotback Carl Washington has 16 touchdowns for the Yellowjackets.

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley said Wynne's offense is unlike any other the 5A-Central Conference champion Bruins have faced this season.

"They execute their offense very well," Kelley said. "Their quarterback makes quick decisions, which makes it more efficient. They can throw it over the top.

"It's extremely important to stay focused. Assignment football can sound so trite, but it's so true here."

Pulaski Academy has been led by its quarterback rotation of junior Charlie Fiser and senior Nolen Bruffett. Fiser has passed for 2,367 yards with 33 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Bruffett has 1,626 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Junior running back Joe Himon is the Bruins' most dynamic player. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Sophomore of the Year from 2019 has 1,739 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, and has 7 scoring receptions this season.

"PA will put up points," Paschal said. "Hopefully, it's not as many as we're used to seeing from them."

The Bruins are playing in their seventh consecutive semifinal, the longest streak in the state. Kelley said the consistency of the Bruins' players over the years has been critical for being one of four teams left in Class 5A since 2014.

"Everybody buys in," Kelley said. "They're doing their jobs. With covid, we've had to ask them to make up some stuff. You can't make up everything. But they've done extra things on their own. After practice, they've been throwing the ball around and doing extra work, which is good to see as a coach."

If Pulaski Academy is to get back to the Class 5A state championship game for the seventh consecutive season, defense and special teams will be important, Kelley said.

"We have to get the onside kicks," Kelley said. "With an option team, they may put it on the ground at times. So it's important for us to recover fumbles."

More News At a glance WYNNE AT PULASKI ACADEMY WHAT Class 5A semifinals WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE Joe B. Hatcher Stadium, Little Rock RECORDS Wynne 11-0; Pulaski Academy 11-0 COACHES Wynne: Van Paschal; Pulaski Academy: Kevin Kelley